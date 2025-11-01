Railways Approves 4 New Vande Bharat Trains: Check Routes, Expected Fare, Timing And More

photoDetails

english

Four New Vande Bharat Routes Details: In a major boost to its semi-high-speed rail network, Indian Railways is set to launch four additional Vande Bharat Express trains, further strengthening connectivity across multiple states. The expansion is aimed at improving passenger convenience, cutting travel time, and offering a modern, comfortable travel experience. Once these new routes become operational, the total number of Vande Bharat Express services will rise to 164 across the country. The newly approved trains have been allotted to Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.