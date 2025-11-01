Railways Approves 4 New Vande Bharat Trains: Check Routes, Expected Fare, Timing And More
Four New Vande Bharat Routes Details: In a major boost to its semi-high-speed rail network, Indian Railways is set to launch four additional Vande Bharat Express trains, further strengthening connectivity across multiple states. The expansion is aimed at improving passenger convenience, cutting travel time, and offering a modern, comfortable travel experience. Once these new routes become operational, the total number of Vande Bharat Express services will rise to 164 across the country. The newly approved trains have been allotted to Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
Redefining Train Travel
Designed for speed, safety, and superior service, the Vande Bharat Express can reach speeds of up to 160 kmph. The train offers two classes — AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car — similar to the Shatabdi Express but with significantly upgraded features. Each coach comes equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi for entertainment, and ergonomic seating for enhanced comfort. The Executive Class even includes rotating seats for a more flexible and enjoyable journey.
New Routes
According to a report by PTI, the Ministry of Railways has finalized the schedule for several upcoming routes, including the Bengaluru–Kochi (Ernakulam) service, expected to commence soon.
KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Vande Bharat
Currently, the Humsafar Express takes about 10 hours to cover the 842 km stretch between Bengaluru and Ernakulam. The new Vande Bharat Express is likely to reduce this travel time to around 8.5 to 9 hours. Fares are expected to range between Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,500, depending on the class of travel.
Firozpur Cantt – Delhi Vande Bharat
This route currently takes approximately 7 hours to cover a distance of 390 km. With the Vande Bharat Express, the journey could come down to about 5 hours, with fares between Rs 800 and Rs 1,700.
Varanasi – Khajuraho Vande Bharat
Presently, only one direct train connects these two heritage cities, taking nearly 11 hours to cover 450 km. The new service is expected to shorten the journey to around 5 hours, with fares ranging from Rs 950 to Rs 1,800.
Lucknow – Saharanpur Vande Bharat
Travel between these Uttar Pradesh cities - Lucknow and Saharanpur - currently takes around 9 hours for a 520 km distance. The new train could reduce the travel time to 5–6 hours, with fares expected to be between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,400.
Rising Passenger Demand
Passenger response to the Vande Bharat Express network has been overwhelmingly positive. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the trains have recorded over 100% occupancy across most routes. In FY 2024–25, overall occupancy stood at 102.01%, while in the current fiscal year (FY 2025–26), it has increased further to 105.03% as of June 2025.
Step Toward Modern Mobility
The introduction of more Vande Bharat trains reflects Indian Railways’ continued focus on modernizing passenger services and promoting faster intercity connectivity. With state-of-the-art technology, improved safety measures, and passenger-centric features, the Vande Bharat Express is steadily redefining the future of train travel in India.
