Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express: Fastest Link Between Ahmedabad To Somnath - Check Route, Fare, Distance, Time, Other Details
Ahmedabad-Veraval/Somnath Vande Bharat Express: Gujarat has now got two more Vande Bharat express trains. In a significant development for Western Railway passengers, the newly launched Train Nos. 26901/02 Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express is now operational, offering a fast, modern, and comfortable travel option between Ahmedabad and Veraval. Officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, this route marks a milestone in improving regional connectivity across Gujarat, with service six days a week and state-of-the-art amenities onboard.
Train Time, Distance
The Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express connects two prominent destinations in Gujarat, covering a distance of 438 km in approximately 7 hours. Departing from Sabarmati at 5:25 AM and reaching Veraval by 12:25 PM, the train offers a convenient schedule for both business and leisure travelers. The return journey commences from Veraval at 2:40 PM and arrives back in Sabarmati at 9:35 PM, making it a viable same-day travel option.
Halt Stations
To maximize regional accessibility, the train halts at key cities along its route: Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wakaner, Rajkot, and Junagadh. These stops ensure that a wide range of passengers benefits from the high-speed service, connecting major urban centres and cultural hubs across Gujarat.
Ticket Prices, Amenities
Passengers on the Vande Bharat Express can choose between two coach classes: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. These coaches are equipped with modern comforts such as automatic doors, GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-vacuum toilets, and plush seating, offering a premium experience. The ticket prices are set at Rs 1,105 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,110 for Executive Chair Car, providing options for different budgets while ensuring high-quality service.
Efficient Booking
Booking for the Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express is now open and can be done through all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as the IRCTC website. This easy accessibility ensures that passengers can plan their trips conveniently, with digital platforms supporting a seamless booking experience.
Expanding Rail Network
With the addition of this route, the Vande Bharat Express network continues to grow, now featuring 138 trains in operation and covering 300 districts nationwide. This expansion reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to revolutionizing train travel in the country by introducing faster, safer, and more technologically advanced services. The Sabarmati–Veraval route is another step forward in achieving this vision.
Fastest Link To Somnath
The new Vande Bharat service is expected to significantly boost economic activity and tourism in the region. Veraval, known for its proximity to the Somnath Temple and coastal attractions, will become more accessible to travellers from Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat.
Symbol Of Progress
The Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express is more than just a new train service—it’s a symbol of progress, convenience, and regional growth. With efficient operations, modern amenities, and wide accessibility, it stands as a testament to Indian Railways’ evolving commitment to excellence in public transportation.
