Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express: Fastest Link Between Ahmedabad To Somnath - Check Route, Fare, Distance, Time, Other Details

Ahmedabad-Veraval/Somnath Vande Bharat Express: Gujarat has now got two more Vande Bharat express trains. In a significant development for Western Railway passengers, the newly launched Train Nos. 26901/02 Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express is now operational, offering a fast, modern, and comfortable travel option between Ahmedabad and Veraval. Officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, this route marks a milestone in improving regional connectivity across Gujarat, with service six days a week and state-of-the-art amenities onboard.