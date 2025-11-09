Seven Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Heritage Cities Of India: Check Route, Fare, Other Details
'Heritage' Vande Bharat Express Trains: In a major push to promote tourism and improve travel convenience, Indian Railways has been rolling out several Vande Bharat Express trains connecting major Indian cities, including iconic heritage and pilgrimage cities. Offering faster travel and modern onboard facilities, these trains have been enhancing connectivity across key cultural corridors. Recently PM Narendra Modi launched four new Vande Bharat Express trains, including two linking heritage cities like Lucknow and Khajuraho. Here are SEVEN Vande Bharat Express that take you to the heritage cities of India:
Banaras-Khajuraho (26421/26422)
The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. The train will cover a distance of 443 km in 07:40 hrs. The fare will be around Rs 1200 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2200 for the Executive Chair car.
Lucknow-Saharanpur (26503/26504)
The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey of 519 km in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. The fare will be around Rs 1200 for the AC chair car and Rs 2400 for the Executive Chair class.
Delhi-Firozpur (26462/26461)
The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey of 486 km in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. The train costs Rs 1360 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2470 for the executive chair car.
Varanasi-Delhi (22435/22436)
The train covers a distance of 771 kms in 8 hours. It connects cities like Kanpur and Prayagraj. The fare for the AC Chair car is Rs 1820 and for the executive chair car is Rs 3370
Mumbai-Ahmedabad (22961/22962)
The train covers a distance of 491 kms in 5 hours 30 minutes. It links Borivali, Vapi, Surat and Vadodara too. The fare for the AC chair car is Rs 1375 and that of the executive chair car is Rs 2495.
Delhi-Jaipur (20978/20977)
The train covers a distance of 294 kms in just three hours 37 minutes with stoppages at Gurugram, Rewari, Alwar and Gandhinagar. The AC chair car ticket costs Rs 1055 and Rs 1850 for the executive chair car.
Hazrat Nizamuddin- Agra (22469/22470 and 20171/20172)
The Vande Bharat train basically connects Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin to Rani Kamalapati Station in Madhya Pradesh and routes via Agra and Gwalior. It reaches Delhi to Agra in just 1.36 minutes and the ticket for the distance of 188 km costs Rs 655 for AC Chair car and Rs 1255 for Executive Chair Car.
Total 164 Trains In Service
With four new trains, the total number of operational Vande Bharat trains in the country has now reached 164. The first Vande Bharat train was unveiled in 2019 and since then, it has become a lifeline of Indian Railways passengers seeking modern amenities.
