Seven Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Heritage Cities Of India: Check Route, Fare, Other Details

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. The train will cover a distance of 443 km in 07:40 hrs. The fare will be around Rs 1200 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2200 for the Executive Chair car.