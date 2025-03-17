SHOCKING! Indian Railways Spends Rs 1.38 Per Km Per Passenger But Earns.....
Indian Railways is one of the world's largest public transporters and runs over 12,000 trains per day. It ferries crores of passengers daily from across India. The railways, however, have been taking a hit on the passenger revenue side for years. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw again told Parliament that the public transporter has been offering about 47% discount on its fare.
Per Passenger Fare/KM
Speaking in Parliament, Vaishnaw said, "The cost of carrying a passenger for 1 km by train is Rs 1.38. The fare is charged at 73 paise i.e. a discount of about 47%. This amounts to about Rs 60,000 crore annually. Train fares in India are the lowest among all neighbouring countries. In developed countries, the fare is 10 times higher."
IR Fare Vs Asian Nations
Comparing Indian Railways' fare with other countries, Viashnaw said, "If we compare Indian Railways' fare with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, even then, we have the lowest fare, forget about the Western and European nations. For Rs 350km, India has a fare of Rs 121, Pakistan has Rs 436, Bangladesh Rs 323 and Sri Lanka Rs 413."
IR Jobs
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also asserted that in the last ten years, 5 lakh people have been recruited and hiring for another 1 lakh is underway. Vaishnaw informed the Upper House that of the total of over 12 lakh employees of the Railways, 40 per cent were recruited in the last ten years.
No Waitlisted Passengers
To avoid stampede and overcrowding incidents in future, Ashwini Vaishnaw said altogether ten steps have been taken up as preventive measures and 60 stations have been identified across India where there are sudden seasonal rushes. In all these stations permanent holding area will be constructed with full access control and these will be equipped with the latest modern CCTV cameras, walkie-talkies and all the identified steps will be implemented, he added.
Kavach System
Vaishnaw also said the government is working with a resolve to cover the entire railway network with the automatic train protection technology, Kavach in 5-6 years.
'No Politicization'
Ashwini Vaishnaw also asserted that Railways and defence are such two departments, on which people need to rise above politics as these are requirements for the country. "These are the backbone of the nation and the lifeline of the country. If we do politics on these, this will not be good for the country," he added.
