/Six Vande Bharat Sleeper features that challenges global standards

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is more than an evolution of the Indian Railways. It is a fundamental shift in how the country approaches long-distance, overnight transit keeping passengers at the heart of the innovation. Designed to compete with the comfort and efficiency of global high-speed rail networks, this indigenous trainset replaces the traditional locomotive-hauled rake with a self-propelled system. By prioritizing passenger-centric ergonomics, cutting-edge safety, and modern amenities, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is positioning itself as a premium, world-class experience that transforms the overnight journey into a restful, seamless part of the travel itinerary.