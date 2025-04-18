Tatkal Ticket Booking 2025: How To Book Train Tickets Fast On IRCTC – Check Timings, Charges & Availability

1 / 8

Last-minute train travel can be stressful, especially in India, where Tatkal tickets are often the only hope for immediate bookings. Tatkal quotas open one day before the train's departure, and though seats are limited, a well-timed booking can help you grab one. With no change in IRCTC's booking timings for 2025, here’s a step-by-step guide to secure your Tatkal seat quickly.