Tatkal Ticket Booking 2025: How To Book Train Tickets Fast On IRCTC – Check Timings, Charges & Availability
Tatkal Ticket Booking: Planning a last-minute train journey in 2025? Booking a Tatkal ticket on IRCTC can be tricky but not impossible if you follow the right steps. This quick guide walks you through how to book Tatkal tickets fast using the IRCTC website or app, including booking timings, charges, passenger limits, and pro tips to increase your chances.
Booking Tatkal Tickets in 2025
Last-minute train travel can be stressful, especially in India, where Tatkal tickets are often the only hope for immediate bookings. Tatkal quotas open one day before the train's departure, and though seats are limited, a well-timed booking can help you grab one. With no change in IRCTC's booking timings for 2025, here’s a step-by-step guide to secure your Tatkal seat quickly.
Register and Login on IRCTC
To begin, visit the official IRCTC website or download the IRCTC app on your Android or iOS device. Log in with your existing credentials or create a new account using a verified mobile number and email. Always log in 10–15 minutes before the Tatkal window opens to avoid last-minute login issues.
Enter Journey and Select Tatkal Quota
Once logged in, enter your source and destination stations along with your journey date. Make sure to choose the “Tatkal” option in the quota dropdown. This ensures that only Tatkal seats are displayed during your search.
Pick Train and Fill Passenger Details
Filter available trains and select one that has Tatkal seats in your preferred class. Click “Book Now” and fill in the passenger details like name, age, gender, and valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, or driving license. Remember, a maximum of four passengers per PNR is allowed under the Tatkal scheme.
Fast Payment Within 5 Minutes
Once details are entered, proceed to payment. You now get five minutes (earlier it was three) to complete the transaction. Choose from UPI, credit/debit cards, or net banking. Make sure your payment method is ready and functional to avoid timeouts.
Pro Tips to Speed Up Tatkal Booking
Speed matters! Always pre-login 10–15 minutes before booking opens. Use IRCTC's auto-fill feature to quickly input passenger details. Captchas can be tricky, so being familiar with common patterns can reduce typing errors and save precious seconds.
Timings, Charges & Availability
Tatkal bookings open at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC (one day before journey, excluding date of travel). Tatkal charges are 10 per cent for second class and 30 per cent for other classes, with capped limits. This facility is available for all classes except First AC.
Cancellations & Booking Platforms
Confirmed Tatkal tickets are non-refundable. If the ticket is waitlisted or cancelled due to unforeseen issues, a partial refund may apply per railway rules. To avoid scams, always book via the official IRCTC website or app. The Tatkal scheme supports bookings for up to four passengers per PNR with extra charges.
