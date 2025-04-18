Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2887924https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/tatkal-ticket-booking-2025-how-to-book-train-tickets-fast-on-irctc-check-timings-charges-availability-2887924
NewsPhotosTatkal Ticket Booking 2025: How To Book Train Tickets Fast On IRCTC – Check Timings, Charges & Availability
photoDetails

Tatkal Ticket Booking 2025: How To Book Train Tickets Fast On IRCTC – Check Timings, Charges & Availability

Tatkal Ticket Booking: Planning a last-minute train journey in 2025? Booking a Tatkal ticket on IRCTC can be tricky but not impossible if you follow the right steps. This quick guide walks you through how to book Tatkal tickets fast using the IRCTC website or app, including booking timings, charges, passenger limits, and pro tips to increase your chances.

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Booking Tatkal Tickets in 2025

1/8
Booking Tatkal Tickets in 2025

Last-minute train travel can be stressful, especially in India, where Tatkal tickets are often the only hope for immediate bookings. Tatkal quotas open one day before the train's departure, and though seats are limited, a well-timed booking can help you grab one. With no change in IRCTC's booking timings for 2025, here’s a step-by-step guide to secure your Tatkal seat quickly.

 

Follow Us

Register and Login on IRCTC

2/8
Register and Login on IRCTC

To begin, visit the official IRCTC website or download the IRCTC app on your Android or iOS device. Log in with your existing credentials or create a new account using a verified mobile number and email. Always log in 10–15 minutes before the Tatkal window opens to avoid last-minute login issues.

 

Follow Us

Enter Journey and Select Tatkal Quota

3/8
Enter Journey and Select Tatkal Quota

Once logged in, enter your source and destination stations along with your journey date. Make sure to choose the “Tatkal” option in the quota dropdown. This ensures that only Tatkal seats are displayed during your search.

 

Follow Us

Pick Train and Fill Passenger Details

4/8
Pick Train and Fill Passenger Details

Filter available trains and select one that has Tatkal seats in your preferred class. Click “Book Now” and fill in the passenger details like name, age, gender, and valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, or driving license. Remember, a maximum of four passengers per PNR is allowed under the Tatkal scheme.

 

Follow Us

Fast Payment Within 5 Minutes

5/8
Fast Payment Within 5 Minutes

Once details are entered, proceed to payment. You now get five minutes (earlier it was three) to complete the transaction. Choose from UPI, credit/debit cards, or net banking. Make sure your payment method is ready and functional to avoid timeouts.

 

Follow Us

Pro Tips to Speed Up Tatkal Booking

6/8
Pro Tips to Speed Up Tatkal Booking

Speed matters! Always pre-login 10–15 minutes before booking opens. Use IRCTC's auto-fill feature to quickly input passenger details. Captchas can be tricky, so being familiar with common patterns can reduce typing errors and save precious seconds.

 

Follow Us

Timings, Charges & Availability

7/8
Timings, Charges & Availability

Tatkal bookings open at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC (one day before journey, excluding date of travel). Tatkal charges are 10 per cent for second class and 30 per cent for other classes, with capped limits. This facility is available for all classes except First AC.

 

Follow Us

Cancellations & Booking Platforms

8/8
Cancellations & Booking Platforms

Confirmed Tatkal tickets are non-refundable. If the ticket is waitlisted or cancelled due to unforeseen issues, a partial refund may apply per railway rules. To avoid scams, always book via the official IRCTC website or app. The Tatkal scheme supports bookings for up to four passengers per PNR with extra charges.

 

Follow Us
IRCTCTatkal ticket bookingTatkal ticket booking timingsTatkal ticket booking chargeshow to book tatkal ticketTatkal Ticket Booking steps
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
international trains from India
Train To Other Countries: 5 Indian Railway Stations That Will Take You Beyond Borders
camera icon9
title
IPL
From Delhi Capitals To Mumbai Indians: The Team With The Most Time Getting All Out Under 100- Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Wealthiest Cities of 2025
Top 10 Wealthiest Cities of 2025: Where Do Indian Cities Rank? Check List
camera icon7
title
7 Actors With Best Body Transformations In Bollywood
7 Bollywood Stars Who Shocked Fans With Their Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations
camera icon5
title
mobility
Lucknow To Kanpur In Just 40 Minutes: New Expressway Set To Open This Year - Check Status, Expected Completion & Other Details
NEWS ON ONE CLICK