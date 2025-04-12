Advertisement
NewsPhotosThis Is India's First Fully Solar Powered Railway Station - Not New Delhi, Mumbai Or Howrah, It's....
photoDetails

This Is India's First Fully Solar Powered Railway Station - Not New Delhi, Mumbai Or Howrah, It's....

Indian Railways has over 7,300 stations across India. The Indian Railways' power consumption is huge and thus the public transporter has been shifting towards solar power gradually. Ministry of Railways recently said that the Indian Railways has planned to progressively procure renewable energy through different power procurement modes for Round The Clock (RTC) power, which is hybrid solution for renewable power includes solar and wind etc. Most of the work of setting up of solar plants is undertaken by Railways through Power Purchase Agreement under developer mode. While thousands of railway stations now feature solar panels, do you know which station is first to become fully solar powered?

Updated:Apr 12, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
2249 Stations With Solar Plants

2249 Stations With Solar Plants

As of February 2025, about 209 MW of solar plants on 2249 Railway stations and service buildings across the country have been provided. 

IR's 20GW Goal

IR's 20GW Goal

Indian Railways has a mega plan for installing solar plants of 20 GW capacity by utilizing its vacant land by 2030. Some of the Stations solarised are Varanasi, New Delhi,Old Delhi , Jaipur ,Secunderabad , Kolkata , Guwahati , Hyderabad , Howrah etc. 

Guwahati And Asangaon

Guwahati And Asangaon

Asangaon Railway station of Central Railway under Mumbai Division has been declared 100% Green Powered Station powered with windmill and solar panels in March 2018. On the other hand, Guwahati Railway station in the NFR became the first Railway station in Northeast to run completely on solar power in May 2018. 

IR's Net Zero Mission

IR's Net Zero Mission

The use of solar power will accelerate the  Railways’ mission to achieve the goal of becoming ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway’.  In order to achieve this, Indian Railways has developed a mega plan for installing solar plants of 20 GW capacity by utilizing its vacant land by 2030.

Asia's Largest Public Transporter

Asia's Largest Public Transporter

Indian Railways (IR) is one of the world’s largest rail networks, spread over 68,584 route Km. IR is the lifeline of the country carrying nearly 23 million passengers every day making it the largest passenger carrying system in the world. It is also the 4th largest freight transporter in the world moving 1,160 million tonnes of freight annually, as it traverses the length and breadth of the country. 

