Indian Railways has over 7,300 stations across India. The Indian Railways' power consumption is huge and thus the public transporter has been shifting towards solar power gradually. Ministry of Railways recently said that the Indian Railways has planned to progressively procure renewable energy through different power procurement modes for Round The Clock (RTC) power, which is hybrid solution for renewable power includes solar and wind etc. Most of the work of setting up of solar plants is undertaken by Railways through Power Purchase Agreement under developer mode. While thousands of railway stations now feature solar panels, do you know which station is first to become fully solar powered?