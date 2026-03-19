This is Pakistan's fastest train with speed of ....., runs with Chinese coaches; Check how it fares against Vande Bharat, Rajdhani
Indian Railways vs Pakistan Railways: Two neighbours, one continent, yet different fates. In the last 70 years, Pakistan and India have had similar chances and opportunities to grow. Yet, Islamabad is struggling to feed its people and New Delhi is sending rockets to the moon. The sheer difference in the lifestyle of the common public in the two countries tells a stark difference in governance. At a time when Indian Railways is revamping its fleet with Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani, Gatimaan and Duranto equipped with modern amenties, the Pakistani Railways is in a fragile state.
Pakistan's Only Fastest Train
When it comes to Pakistan’s fastest train, the credit is given to the Green Line Express, which has a maximum speed of 120 kmph. However, due to poor tracks, its operational speed drops to 70-80kmph on the majority of the stretch. It runs between Karachi and Islamabd covering a distance of around 1500 kms in around 22-24 hours. The fare of the Gree Line Express for Economy Class is PKR 3,500, for Business Class is PKR 4,200 and for Sleeper Class is Rs 5,500. Notably, Pakistan bought the modern Green Line train coaches from China's Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Tangshan Company.
Indian Premium Trains
In contrast, India’s premium trains—Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, and Duronto Express—operate at significantly higher speeds. Vande Bharat and Gatimaan can reach 160 km/h, while Rajdhani and Duronto typically run at 130–140 km/h. Rajdhani and Vande Bharat’s operational speed ranges somewhere between 90kmph to 110kpmh. So the top speed of the Green Line is minimum for Vande Bharat. For a similar distance as of Karachi and Islamabad, the fare in the Indian Railways is Rs 700-800 for Slepper Class and Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for 3rd AC.
Technology & Modern Design
Green Line is a conventional locomotive-hauled train with upgraded coaches, but India has moved a step ahead with trainset technology in Vande Bharat. Unlike traditional trains, Vande Bharat has distributed power, faster acceleration, and smoother braking. It also uses advanced safety systems and modern signalling integration, making it more efficient and technologically superior.
Comfort & Onboard Experience
While Green Line offers air-conditioned coaches and decent seating, Indian premium trains provide a far more refined passenger experience. Vande Bharat features ergonomic reclining seats, automatic doors, CCTV, and mobile charging at every seat . Rajdhani and Duronto offer full sleeper comfort for long journeys, while Gatimaan provides airline-style seating. The overall ride quality, especially in newer trains, is smoother due to better suspension and coach design.
Catering & Passenger Amenities
Food service is another area where Indian trains stand out. Rajdhani and Duronto include full onboard catering with meals served at the seat, while Vande Bharat offers modern pantry systems with hot meals and beverages. Amenities like reading lights, USB charging ports, bio-toilets, and digital information displays are now standard on many Indian premium trains. Green Line provides catering, but it lacks the same level of standardisation and technological integration. The train also lacks features like digital display, reading lights etc.
Network & Frequency Advantage
Indian Railways' network supports multiple high-speed corridors with frequent premium services connecting major cities. Over 150 Vande Bharat services are already operational across the country . In comparison, Green Line is a single flagship service on one major route. The scale, frequency, and connectivity offered by Indian Railways significantly enhance passenger convenience.
Overall Comparison
The Green Line Express is Pakistan’s best premium train, but India’s rail ecosystem operates on a different scale altogether. With higher speeds, advanced technology, better onboard facilities, and a rapidly expanding modern fleet, Indian trains clearly offer a more efficient, comfortable, and future-ready travel experience.
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