This is Pakistan's fastest train with speed of ....., runs with Chinese coaches; Check how it fares against Vande Bharat, Rajdhani

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3028488

Indian Railways vs Pakistan Railways: Two neighbours, one continent, yet different fates. In the last 70 years, Pakistan and India have had similar chances and opportunities to grow. Yet, Islamabad is struggling to feed its people and New Delhi is sending rockets to the moon. The sheer difference in the lifestyle of the common public in the two countries tells a stark difference in governance. At a time when Indian Railways is revamping its fleet with Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani, Gatimaan and Duranto equipped with modern amenties, the Pakistani Railways is in a fragile state.