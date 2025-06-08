Advertisement
This Was India's First Train, Ran For Just 34 KM Between Bombay And Thane; Carried 400 Passengers Creating History
This Was India's First Train, Ran For Just 34 KM Between Bombay And Thane; Carried 400 Passengers Creating History

Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world and the lifeline of India. There are many passengers who commute daily for their work purpose. But do you know when the first rail service started in India?

Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Early Proposal (1832)

Early Proposal (1832)

The concept of a railway system in British India was first introduced in 1832. Even though rail travel was new in Britain, the East India Company recognized the potential advantages of a vast rail network.

Private Enterprise Approved

Following a decade of inactivity, Lord Hardinge, then Governor-General of India, authorized private entrepreneurs in 1844 to establish a rail system.

Formation of Railway Companies

In 1845, two significant railway companies were formed: the "East Indian Railway Company" and the "Great Indian Peninsula Railway."

The Inaugural Journey

India's first passenger train made its historic journey on April 16, 1853. Carrying 400 people in 14 carriages, it covered the 21-mile distance between Bombay (now Mumbai) and Thane in approximately 75 minutes. The event was celebrated with a grand 21-gun salute.

Origin of the Idea

The initial concept of connecting Bombay with Thane, Kalyan, and the Thal and Bhore Ghats inclines was conceived by Mr. George Clark, the Chief Engineer of the Bombay Government, during a visit to Bhandup in 1843.

Formal Inauguration Details

The formal inauguration ceremony on April 16, 1853, saw 14 railway carriages with around 400 guests depart from Bori Bunder at 3:30 PM.

Transformation of Purpose

What began as a system primarily serving British colonial interests has since evolved significantly, becoming the primary driver for the socio-economic development of India's welfare society. (Representative Image: Freepik)

