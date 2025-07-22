Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World: Choosing the right airline can truly change your travel experience, especially on long international flights. A good airline offers more legroom, better food, friendly service, and enjoyable entertainment. All of this can make your journey much smoother and more comfortable. But a poor airline? It can make those long hours in the air feel even longer.
Every year, millions of passengers share their travel experiences. The Skytrax Awards compile those reviews to rank the best airlines in the world. These awards are among the most trusted in the aviation industry.
So, let’s take a quick look at the top 10 best airlines in the world, as voted by passengers in the 2025 Skytrax Awards. Notably, airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express did not make it to this list.
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways has once again been crowned World’s Best Airline at the 2025 Skytrax Awards. Based in Doha, the airline is celebrated for its luxurious cabins, exceptional service, and global reach—flying to over 170 destinations across six continents with unmatched comfort and hospitality.
Singapore Airlines
It is ranked second globally in 2025. Singapore Airlines is known for innovation and comfort. Its $850 million upgrade includes a redesigned A380 cabin. With a modern fleet of A350s and 777s, the airline consistently delivers outstanding service, efficient operations, and a relaxing in-flight experience.
Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, secured the third spot in the 2025 Skytrax Awards. It also won Best Economy Class Airline and Best Inflight Entertainment. The airline features Michelin-starred meals, refreshed cabins, and onboard Wi-Fi, making it a strong favorite for long-haul travelers.
Emirates
The Emirates, headquartered in Dubai, serves cities on six continents with top-notch comfort and reliability. Known for spacious cabins and excellent customer service, the airline is also committed to sustainability—investing in fuel efficiency, emission reductions, and wildlife conservation efforts to build a greener future in aviation.
All Nippon Airways (ANA)
ANA, based in Tokyo, operates a wide network with 42 international and about 50 domestic destinations. It continues to earn praise for its high service standards, timely flights, and passenger comfort. ANA’s consistent Skytrax rankings reflect its strong reputation in both Japan and worldwide.
Turkish Airlines
The airline is established in 1933. Turkish Airlines flies to 130 countries and operates over 480 aircraft. Nearly half state-owned, it’s celebrated for great onboard service, delicious catering, affordable pricing, and impressive entertainment options, making it one of the most well-connected and traveler-friendly airlines in the world.
Korean Air
Korean Air, ranked seventh in 2025, is expanding fast after its merger with Asiana Airlines. Based in Seoul, the airline is strengthening its role as a full-service leader in Asia. It offers reliable performance, quality service, and an ever-growing network of global destinations.
Air France
Air France climbed to eighth place in 2025 and has remained Best Airline in Western Europe for five consecutive years. A key member of the Air France-KLM Group, it offers elegant lounges, refined First Class service, and a smooth travel experience across its global network.
Japan Airlines (JAL)
Japan Airlines has earned a 5-Star Skytrax rating for eight years running. Known for spotless cabins, on-time performance, and exceptional in-flight service, JAL continues to lead in both domestic and international travel, especially with the addition of the advanced Airbus A350-1000 to its fleet.
Hainan Airlines
Hainan Airlines is expanding its reach with the new Airbus A321neo and now operates more than 1,700 routes. Known for safety, comfort, and growing global presence, the Chinese carrier continues to rise as a key player in the international aviation industry. (Image Credit: Wikipedia/ Social Media)
