Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here

Top 10 Best Airlines In The World: Choosing the right airline can truly change your travel experience, especially on long international flights. A good airline offers more legroom, better food, friendly service, and enjoyable entertainment. All of this can make your journey much smoother and more comfortable. But a poor airline? It can make those long hours in the air feel even longer.

Every year, millions of passengers share their travel experiences. The Skytrax Awards compile those reviews to rank the best airlines in the world. These awards are among the most trusted in the aviation industry.

So, let’s take a quick look at the top 10 best airlines in the world, as voted by passengers in the 2025 Skytrax Awards. Notably, airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express did not make it to this list.