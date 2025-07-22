Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935358https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/top-10-best-airlines-in-the-world-2025-indigo-air-india-spicejet-miss-list-no-8-will-surprise-you-check-full-list-here-2935358
NewsPhotos Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here
photoDetails

Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here

Top 10 Best Airlines In The World: Choosing the right airline can truly change your travel experience, especially on long international flights. A good airline offers more legroom, better food, friendly service, and enjoyable entertainment. All of this can make your journey much smoother and more comfortable. But a poor airline? It can make those long hours in the air feel even longer.

Every year, millions of passengers share their travel experiences. The Skytrax Awards compile those reviews to rank the best airlines in the world. These awards are among the most trusted in the aviation industry.

So, let’s take a quick look at the top 10 best airlines in the world, as voted by passengers in the 2025 Skytrax Awards. Notably, airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express did not make it to this list. 

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Qatar Airways

1/10
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has once again been crowned World’s Best Airline at the 2025 Skytrax Awards. Based in Doha, the airline is celebrated for its luxurious cabins, exceptional service, and global reach—flying to over 170 destinations across six continents with unmatched comfort and hospitality. 

Follow Us

Singapore Airlines

2/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

It is ranked second globally in 2025. Singapore Airlines is known for innovation and comfort. Its $850 million upgrade includes a redesigned A380 cabin. With a modern fleet of A350s and 777s, the airline consistently delivers outstanding service, efficient operations, and a relaxing in-flight experience. 

Follow Us

Cathay Pacific

3/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, secured the third spot in the 2025 Skytrax Awards. It also won Best Economy Class Airline and Best Inflight Entertainment. The airline features Michelin-starred meals, refreshed cabins, and onboard Wi-Fi, making it a strong favorite for long-haul travelers.  

Follow Us

Emirates

4/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

The Emirates, headquartered in Dubai, serves cities on six continents with top-notch comfort and reliability. Known for spacious cabins and excellent customer service, the airline is also committed to sustainability—investing in fuel efficiency, emission reductions, and wildlife conservation efforts to build a greener future in aviation. 

Follow Us

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

5/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

ANA, based in Tokyo, operates a wide network with 42 international and about 50 domestic destinations. It continues to earn praise for its high service standards, timely flights, and passenger comfort. ANA’s consistent Skytrax rankings reflect its strong reputation in both Japan and worldwide.  

Follow Us

Turkish Airlines

6/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

The airline is established in 1933. Turkish Airlines flies to 130 countries and operates over 480 aircraft. Nearly half state-owned, it’s celebrated for great onboard service, delicious catering, affordable pricing, and impressive entertainment options, making it one of the most well-connected and traveler-friendly airlines in the world. 

Follow Us

Korean Air

7/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

Korean Air, ranked seventh in 2025, is expanding fast after its merger with Asiana Airlines. Based in Seoul, the airline is strengthening its role as a full-service leader in Asia. It offers reliable performance, quality service, and an ever-growing network of global destinations.  

Follow Us

Air France

8/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

Air France climbed to eighth place in 2025 and has remained Best Airline in Western Europe for five consecutive years. A key member of the Air France-KLM Group, it offers elegant lounges, refined First Class service, and a smooth travel experience across its global network.  

Follow Us

Japan Airlines (JAL)

9/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

Japan Airlines has earned a 5-Star Skytrax rating for eight years running. Known for spotless cabins, on-time performance, and exceptional in-flight service, JAL continues to lead in both domestic and international travel, especially with the addition of the advanced Airbus A350-1000 to its fleet.  

Follow Us

Hainan Airlines

10/10
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World

Hainan Airlines is expanding its reach with the new Airbus A321neo and now operates more than 1,700 routes. Known for safety, comfort, and growing global presence, the Chinese carrier continues to rise as a key player in the international aviation industry. (Image Credit: Wikipedia/ Social Media)

Follow Us
mobilityTop 10 Best Airlines In The WorldSingapore AirlinesQatar Airways
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
Auto news
Should You Buy Tata Harrier EV? Discover 9 Pros And 4 Cons
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car: 490Km Range, 360-Degree Camera, HUGE Sunroof, ADAS And More - Bookings Open, Priced At Rs...
camera icon7
title
midnight sun locations
5 Mesmerising Locations Where You Can Experience The Rare Beauty Of The Midnight Sun
camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja To Jasprit Bumrah: Key Indian Players Who Can Power India’s Comeback In The Fourth Test Against England At Manchester
camera icon7
title
highest meat consuming state
Meet Indian State Where Vegetarian Food Is Scarce, 99 Percent Population Is Non-Vegetarian; Not Goa, West Bengal Or Mizoram, It's…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK