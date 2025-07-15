Top 10 Largest Metro Networks In The World Including Delhi Metro: 831 Km, 508 Stations, 20 Lines And More; Check Full List
Top 10 Largest Metro Networks In The World: In a world full of traffic, hectic schedules, and the struggle to maintain work-life balance, metro systems serve as the lifelines of major cities, moving millions daily through vast underground and overground networks.
From sprawling distances to hundreds of stations, these metro networks showcase engineering marvels and urban planning at their finest. From the buzzing platforms of Shanghai to the intricate routes of New York, the world’s largest metro networks are more than just modes of transport — they’re lifelines. Let’s take a quick look at the top 10 largest metro networks in the world, ranked by size, distance, and station count.
Shanghai Metro, China
Beijing Subway, China
London Underground, UK: Oldest Metro Station
The metro station is popularly known as “The Tube”, the London Underground is the oldest metro system in the world, inaugurated in 1863. It comprises 11 lines, stretching 402 km, and connects 272 stations. The Tube is a symbol of London and serves as a vital commuting option for millions.
Guangzhou Metro, China
The metro station opened in 1998, the Guangzhou Metro has rapidly grown into the fourth-largest metro network globally. It spans 621.05 km with 16 lines and 302 stations. It plays a central role in the daily commute of residents across one of China’s busiest and fastest-developing cities.
New York City Subway Metro, USA
Delhi Metro, India
The Delhi Metro is a modern, efficient mass rapid transit system in India’s capital. With 12 lines, 288 stations, and a network spanning 393 km, it has transformed urban commuting in Delhi and nearby cities, offering a reliable, clean, and affordable mode of travel since its launch.
Moscow Metro, Russia
The Moscow Metro is renowned for its grand, palatial station architecture. It covers 449 km and has 263 stations. Owned by the state, the system is one of the busiest in the world and provides fast, affordable travel across the Russian capital with frequent train intervals.
Wuhan Metro, China
The Wuhan Metro system spans 486.3 km with 12 lines and 300 stations. Serving one of China’s major cities, it is designed for speed and efficiency. Since its development, it has significantly improved the city’s public transport and continues to expand to meet future demands.
Seoul Metro, South Korea
The Seoul Metropolitan Rapid Transit, or Seoul Metro, comprises 9 lines with a network length of 327 km, of which 290 km is underground. It is one of the most advanced metro systems globally, known for its cleanliness, punctuality, and high-tech features like Wi-Fi and screen doors.
Madrid Metro, Spain
The Madrid Metro serves Spain’s capital with a network stretching 293 km, making it the 10th largest metro system globally. Known for its speed and affordability, the system connects suburban areas to the city center efficiently and plays a key role in daily urban mobility. (Image Credit: Wiki And Social Media)
