Top 10 Largest Metro Networks In The World Including Delhi Metro: 831 Km, 508 Stations, 20 Lines And More; Check Full List

photoDetails

english

2932224

Top 10 Largest Metro Networks In The World: In a world full of traffic, hectic schedules, and the struggle to maintain work-life balance, metro systems serve as the lifelines of major cities, moving millions daily through vast underground and overground networks.

From sprawling distances to hundreds of stations, these metro networks showcase engineering marvels and urban planning at their finest. From the buzzing platforms of Shanghai to the intricate routes of New York, the world’s largest metro networks are more than just modes of transport — they’re lifelines. Let’s take a quick look at the top 10 largest metro networks in the world, ranked by size, distance, and station count.