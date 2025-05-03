Train Ticket New Rules: IRCTC Introduces OTP Verification For Ticket Booking; Check Cancellation Charges, Luggage Limits, And Tatkal Ticket Refund Rules
Train Ticket New Rules: Indian Railways has introduced new train ticket booking rules from May 1. These changes are meant to make travel easier for passengers, stop ticket misuse, and encourage digital payments IRCTC. They also aim to make train journeys safer, more transparent, and efficient. In this gallery, you’ll learn about refund rules, train ticket validity, cancellation charges, and the latest luggage guidelines from Indian Railways.
IRCTC Introduces OTP Verification For Ticket Bookings
In a bid to enhance security, passengers booking tickets through the IRCTC portal or app will now be required to provide an OTP. Before proceeding to the payment gateway, travelers must verify their mobile numbers via OTP. This new rule applies to all users, whether registered or not, ensuring that tickets are booked by the rightful passenger and strengthening overall security and privacy.
Advance Booking Window IRCTC
The Indian Railways has shortened the advance booking window from 120 days to 90 days. Starting May 1, passengers will only be able to book tickets up to 90 days in advance, excluding special and festival trains. The Railway Board believes this change will help streamline train schedules and improve train utilization.
Faster Refunds For Cancelled Tickets
In a move to improve passenger convenience, refunds for canceled tickets will now be processed within 2 days, down from the previous 5-7 days. With advancements in technology and banking systems, passengers can expect refunds within 48 hours of canceling their tickets. This policy will apply to both online and counter bookings, provided the tickets are linked to the passenger's bank account.
Train Ticket Validity
Tickets are generally valid only for the specific train and date indicated on the ticket. E-tickets, which are digital versions, can be displayed on mobile devices and do not require a physical copy.
Train Ticket Cancallation Charges First AC, AC 2 Tier
If a confirmed train ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure, a fixed cancellation fee is deducted per passenger. The charges are Rs 240 for AC First Class or Executive Class, Rs 200 for AC 2 Tier or First Class, Rs 180 for AC 3 Tier, AC Chair Car, or AC 3 Economy, Rs 120 for Sleeper Class, and Rs 60 for Second Class. However, if the ticket is cancelled between 48 hours and 12 hours before departure, 25 per cent of the ticket fare will be deducted as the cancellation charge, subject to a minimum deduction of the fixed charges mentioned above.
No Travel Allowed on Waitlisted Tickets In AC And Sleper Coaches
From May 1, 2025, passengers with wait listed tickets will no longer be permitted to travel in sleeper or air-conditioned (AC) coaches as per the new rule by Indian Railways.
Tatkal Ticket Refund Rules:
No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules.
Train Luggage New Rules
Indian Railways permits passengers to carry luggage with them in the coach, but there are weight limits based on the travel class. AC First Class passengers can carry up to 70 kg, those in AC 2-Tier or First Class up to 50 kg, and passengers in AC 3-Tier, AC Chair Car, or Sleeper Class can carry up to 40 kg. (Image Credit: ANI)
