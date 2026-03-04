Transforming short-haul travel: Time for India to introduce Double Decker Vande Bharat trains?

1 / 8

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express solves India's medium-distance travel issues by providing fast connectivity for a distance of around 600-800 kms. The Vande Bharat sleeper now provides comfortable travel for long-distance journeys of around 1,000 kms. The railways is already working on Bullet train projects. However, experts feel that the introduction of more UDAY express or Vande Bharat double-decker trains can resolve overcrowding in the short-distance travel of up to 300-400 kms. Here are some reasons why Vande Bharat Double Decker trains can prove helpful for intercity commuters: (AI Image: Gemini)