NewsPhotosTransforming short-haul travel: Time for India to introduce Double Decker Vande Bharat trains?
Transforming short-haul travel: Time for India to introduce Double Decker Vande Bharat trains?

India got its first AC Double Decker train between Howrah-Dhanbad 15 years ago in 2011. In 2012, another double decker train was introduced between Delhi and Jaipur. Later, the Railways introduced Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri (UDAY) Express between Bangalore City and Coimbatore  as well as between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada jn. Some other routes where  the double decker trains are running includes Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad, Chennai Central – Bangalore and Bhopal-Indore Double Decker train.

 

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express solves India's medium-distance travel issues by providing fast connectivity for a distance of around 600-800 kms. The Vande Bharat sleeper now provides comfortable travel for long-distance journeys of around 1,000 kms. The railways is already working on Bullet train projects. However, experts feel that the introduction of more UDAY express or Vande Bharat double-decker trains can resolve overcrowding in the short-distance travel of up to 300-400 kms. Here are some reasons why Vande Bharat Double Decker trains can prove helpful for intercity commuters: (AI Image: Gemini)  

Higher Passenger Capacity

Higher Passenger Capacity

A double-decker can carry 40–50% more passengers per rake, reducing congestion on high-demand corridors. (AI Image: Gemini)

Better Use of Limited Tracks

Better Use of Limited Tracks

Instead of adding new tracks, double-decker trains maximise capacity on existing busy routes. (AI Image: Gemini)

Perfect for 3–5 Hour Journeys

Perfect for 3–5 Hour Journeys

300–400 km trips are ideal for high-speed day travel where sleeper coaches aren’t required. (AI Image: Gemini)

Airport-Level Comfort

Airport-Level Comfort

Premium seating, modern interiors, and fast turnaround make it a strong alternative to short-haul flights or intercity travel. (Image: PIB)

Reduced Operational Cost

Reduced Operational Cost

More seats per train mean better revenue efficiency and lower cost per capita, thus, reduced operational cost per passenger. (Image: ANI)

Decongest Express Trains

Decongest Express Trains

Currently, people board sleeper and 3rd-class trains for such travel, leading to overcrowding. Double-decker trains can shift premium day travellers to semi-high-speed services, freeing seats in conventional trains. (Image: Indian Railways)

Boost to Modern Rail Branding

Boost to Modern Rail Branding

This will also strengthens the futuristic image of trains like Vande Bharat Express while showcasing Indian engineering capability. (Image: ANI)

