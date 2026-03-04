Transforming short-haul travel: Time for India to introduce Double Decker Vande Bharat trains?
India got its first AC Double Decker train between Howrah-Dhanbad 15 years ago in 2011. In 2012, another double decker train was introduced between Delhi and Jaipur. Later, the Railways introduced Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri (UDAY) Express between Bangalore City and Coimbatore as well as between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada jn. Some other routes where the double decker trains are running includes Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad, Chennai Central – Bangalore and Bhopal-Indore Double Decker train.
The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express solves India's medium-distance travel issues by providing fast connectivity for a distance of around 600-800 kms. The Vande Bharat sleeper now provides comfortable travel for long-distance journeys of around 1,000 kms. The railways is already working on Bullet train projects. However, experts feel that the introduction of more UDAY express or Vande Bharat double-decker trains can resolve overcrowding in the short-distance travel of up to 300-400 kms. Here are some reasons why Vande Bharat Double Decker trains can prove helpful for intercity commuters: (AI Image: Gemini)
Higher Passenger Capacity
A double-decker can carry 40–50% more passengers per rake, reducing congestion on high-demand corridors. (AI Image: Gemini)
Better Use of Limited Tracks
Instead of adding new tracks, double-decker trains maximise capacity on existing busy routes. (AI Image: Gemini)
Perfect for 3–5 Hour Journeys
300–400 km trips are ideal for high-speed day travel where sleeper coaches aren’t required. (AI Image: Gemini)
Airport-Level Comfort
Premium seating, modern interiors, and fast turnaround make it a strong alternative to short-haul flights or intercity travel. (Image: PIB)
Reduced Operational Cost
More seats per train mean better revenue efficiency and lower cost per capita, thus, reduced operational cost per passenger. (Image: ANI)
Decongest Express Trains
Currently, people board sleeper and 3rd-class trains for such travel, leading to overcrowding. Double-decker trains can shift premium day travellers to semi-high-speed services, freeing seats in conventional trains. (Image: Indian Railways)
Boost to Modern Rail Branding
This will also strengthens the futuristic image of trains like Vande Bharat Express while showcasing Indian engineering capability. (Image: ANI)
