10 / 10

Step 1: Go to the official UAE immigration website and click on the ‘Services’ option available on the homepage.

Step 2: From the dropdown menu under Services, select ‘eChannels Residency and Citizenship’ to proceed.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to the ‘Browse Smart Services’ page, which lists various residency-related service options.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Golden Residency’ option, then scroll to choose the specific Golden Visa category that suits your profile.

Step 5: After selecting the visa type, click ‘Start Service’ to begin your Dubai Golden Visa application online. (Image Credit: Freepik)