UAE's Golden Visa: Indians Can Now Get Visa Without Trade License Or Property Purchase; Check Eligibility, Benefits, Cost And How To Apply
UAE's Golden Visa: Indians Can Now Get Visa Without Trade License Or Property Purchase; Check Eligibility, Benefits, Cost And How To Apply

UAE Golden Visa Benefits: The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residency programme that allows eligible individuals to live, work, and invest in the UAE without needing a traditional job offer or sponsor. Offered by the UAE government, this special visa provides long-term security and freedom to professionals, investors, and skilled individuals. The processing time typically ranges from a few weeks to a month. 

 

Updated:Jul 07, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
UAE's New Golden Visa For Indians:

UAE's New Golden Visa For Indians:
The UAE Golden visa is a long-term residency programme designed to offer eligible individuals the opportunity to live, work, and invest in the UAE without the need for a traditional employment-based or sponsorship-based visa.   
UAE Launches Nomination-Based Golden Visa For Indians

UAE Golden Visa

The United Arab Emirates has rolled out a new Golden Visa programme for Indian citizens, offering lifetime residency without the need for heavy property or business investments. This marks a significant shift from traditional investment-based visa pathways.  

UAE Golden Visa: Pilot Project Begins With India And Bangladesh

UAE Golden Visa

As part of a pilot initiative, the new Golden Visa programme is being introduced first in India and Bangladesh. Rayad Group, a consultancy firm, has been appointed to manage and streamline the nomination process in India.  

UAE Golden Visa: Old Visa Route Required AED 2 Million Property Investment

UAE Golden Visa
Until now, Indian applicants had to invest in Dubai real estate worth at least AED 2 million (approximately Rs 4.66 crore) or make significant business investments to qualify for the UAE’s long-term Golden Visa scheme.  
UAE Golden Visa: New Visa Costs AED 100,000 – One-Time Fee

UAE Golden Visa

This new visa eliminates investment barriers with a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (₹23.3 lakh or USD 27,000), making it more accessible to a wider range of professionals and skilled individuals from India and Bangladesh. 

UAE Golden Visa: Who Are Eligible

UAE Golden Visa

The nomination-based visa covers categories like teachers, nurses (with 15+ years of experience), startup founders, YouTubers, podcasters, accredited e-sports professionals aged 25+, and even luxury yacht owners—expanding eligibility beyond just high-net-worth individuals.

UAE Golden Visa: Strict Background Checks Included in Process

UAE Golden Visa

Applicants must undergo detailed background screening, including anti-money laundering and criminal checks. Social media presence is also reviewed to evaluate if the applicant can contribute to UAE sectors like finance, culture, science, and professional services.  

UAE Golden Visa: Apply Without Visiting Dubai for Pre-Approval

UAE Golden Visa

Pre-approval can be secured from the applicant’s home country without traveling to Dubai. Applications can be submitted through dedicated centers, online platforms, or call centers located in India and other eligible pilot countries. 

 

Dubai Gold Visa: Lifetime Benefits, Family Sponsorship, and Tax Perks

UAE Golden Visa

Unlike property-linked visas that lapse when assets are sold, this visa offers lifetime validity. Visa holders can sponsor family, hire domestic help or drivers, conduct business or professional work, and enjoy UAE’s tax-friendly environment. 

 

UAE Golden Visa: How To Apply

UAE Golden Visa

Step 1: Go to the official UAE immigration website and click on the ‘Services’ option available on the homepage. 

Step 2: From the dropdown menu under Services, select ‘eChannels Residency and Citizenship’ to proceed. 

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to the ‘Browse Smart Services’ page, which lists various residency-related service options. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Golden Residency’ option, then scroll to choose the specific Golden Visa category that suits your profile. 

Step 5: After selecting the visa type, click ‘Start Service’ to begin your Dubai Golden Visa application online. (Image Credit: Freepik)

UAE Golden Visa, Dubai golden visa, UAE Golden Visa For Indians, UAE Golden Visa Benefits
