Vande Bharat Express New Routes: Bihar Set To Get Two New Trains; Is VB Sleeper Making Debut?
New Vande Bharat Trains: Poll-bound Bihar is set to receive a major boost in rail connectivity with the addition of two new Vande Bharat Express trains, if reports are to be believed. Both Vande Bharat trains will originate from Patna, with detailed route plans already drawn up. While the schedules are yet to be finalised, the services are expected to begin later this year. People are also expecting the Narendra Modi government to announce the modern Vande Bharat sleeper for Bihar.
Patna To Ayodhya Vande Bharat
One of the new Vande Bharat trains will connect Patna to Ayodhya, passing through Muzaffarpur and several towns in North Bihar. The train will cover the 565-kilometre journey between Patna and Ayodhya in about 7 hours and 45 minutes.
Patna-Ayodhya VB Station Halts
The planned route includes stops at Pataliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, Sugauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Siswa Bazar, Gorakhpur, Basti and Ayodhya Dham before terminating at Ayodhya Cantt station. The service is expected to make pilgrimages to the birthplace of Lord Ram more convenient for travellers from Bihar.
Purnia–Danapur Vande Bharat
The second train will start from Purnia and run via Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Hasanpur Road, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Pataliputra before reaching Danapur. This route will significantly improve east-to-west rail connectivity within the state.
Railway’s Push to Meet Growing Demand
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced these two services in Delhi recently, with hopes that they will be flagged off before the end of the year. The decision comes amid rising passenger demand and an effort to ease travel pressure on existing routes.
Vande Bharat Existing Route
Currently, the North Eastern Railway operates one Vande Bharat train from Gorakhpur to Patliputra, which passes through Bagaha, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari and Muzaffarpur. The addition of two more high-speed trains is expected to greatly benefit Bihar’s passengers, offering faster, more comfortable journeys.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Gift
Notably, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper would make its debut in September this year. Notably, the Bihar polls are likely to be held around October-November. Therefore, it’s anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may dedicate the first Vande Bharat Sleeper on either the Bihar to Delhi route or the Bihar to West Bengal route, as Bengal is also likely to go to the polls next year. However, there is no confirmation yet from the Ministry of Railways.
