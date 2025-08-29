Vande Bharat Express New Routes: Bihar Set To Get Two New Trains; Is VB Sleeper Making Debut?

6 / 6

Notably, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper would make its debut in September this year. Notably, the Bihar polls are likely to be held around October-November. Therefore, it’s anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may dedicate the first Vande Bharat Sleeper on either the Bihar to Delhi route or the Bihar to West Bengal route, as Bengal is also likely to go to the polls next year. However, there is no confirmation yet from the Ministry of Railways.