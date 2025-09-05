Vande Bharat Sleeper BIG Update: Railways To Not Run VB Sleeper Train Used During Trial; Passengers To Wait More For Modern Rakes?

photoDetails

english

2955847

Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Big Update: Indian Railways has recently carried out a successful trial run of the newly built Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which is likely to be introduced on a long routes. Due to its premium design and features, the train became an instant hit among railway enthusiasts and passengers have been waiting for the introduction of the train. If you thought the Sleeper Vande Bharat Express you saw in trial images would soon be on the tracks, here’s a surprise — that prototype will not be launched for passengers. Indian Railways has decided to replace it with an upgraded version, aiming to deliver a more comfortable and passenger-friendly experience, reported News18. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the new Vande Bharat sleeper will be launched in September this year.