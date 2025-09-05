Vande Bharat Sleeper BIG Update: Railways To Not Run VB Sleeper Train Used During Trial; Passengers To Wait More For Modern Rakes?
Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Big Update: Indian Railways has recently carried out a successful trial run of the newly built Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which is likely to be introduced on a long routes. Due to its premium design and features, the train became an instant hit among railway enthusiasts and passengers have been waiting for the introduction of the train. If you thought the Sleeper Vande Bharat Express you saw in trial images would soon be on the tracks, here’s a surprise — that prototype will not be launched for passengers. Indian Railways has decided to replace it with an upgraded version, aiming to deliver a more comfortable and passenger-friendly experience, reported News18. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the new Vande Bharat sleeper will be launched in September this year.
Trial Route
The earlier trial was conducted on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route, covering 540 km. Built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the prototype revealed several areas for improvement. Railway engineers concluded that instead of rushing to launch, the design needed to be refined to match the high expectations associated with the Vande Bharat brand.
Key Changes After Trial Observations
During the trial run, officials noticed issues that required corrections. For instance, traditional sleeper trains like Rajdhani or Tejas still use chain systems for securing middle berths. In the prototype Sleeper Vande Bharat, chains were replaced with wires. However, passengers found wires inconvenient and unsafe during travel. This feature has now been scrapped, and a more advanced and practical solution is being implemented.
New Train To Fix Flaws
According to senior Railway Ministry officials, the new Sleeper Vande Bharat will not only fix these flaws but also introduce several enhancements in comfort, safety, and design. Unlike the prototype, the final version will reflect the premium quality and innovation associated with India’s flagship train series.
VB Sleeper Vs Premium Trains
Officials emphasise that the Sleeper Vande Bharat will stand apart from trains like Rajdhani or Tejas. The train is being designed as a “next-generation long-distance option,” combining speed, comfort, and modern facilities. From upgraded berths and interiors to noise reduction and smoother rides, the Sleeper Vande Bharat is being positioned as a transformative step in Indian rail travel.
Possible Routes: Delhi To Bengal Via Bihar
The finalised route for the Sleeper Vande Bharat has not yet been announced, but two sectors are under active consideration — Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Kolkata. Among these, the Delhi–Kolkata route is seen as the frontrunner. The train would pass through Bihar, where state elections are approaching, and West Bengal, which goes to the polls next year. Both political and passenger demand factors make this route highly likely.
Expected Launch
If all goes according to plan, the upgraded Sleeper Vande Bharat Express could make its debut either by the end of this month or in the early weeks of the next. Once launched, it will mark a major milestone for Indian Railways, offering faster overnight travel with modern comforts on some of the busiest intercity corridors.
