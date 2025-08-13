Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Date Update: Luxurious Train Set For Introduction; Check Route, Facilities, Other Details
Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Date: India’s railway network is set for a major upgrade as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in September 2025. Designed for long-distance overnight travel, the sleeper variant promises high speed, superior comfort, and modern features — extending the success of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express to overnight journeys.
VB Sleeper Proposed Routes
The 16-car prototype completed rigorous trials by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) on January 15, 2025, covering a 540 km stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. While there is speculation about routes like Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru or Pune–Delhi, political considerations ahead of the Bihar elections suggest that the first services could operate between New Delhi–Patna or New Delhi–Muzaffarpur.
VB Sleeper Amenities
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train comes equipped with the KAVACH train collision avoidance system and features a crashworthy carbody that meets EN standards. Its regenerative braking system improves energy efficiency, while emergency talk-back units allow passengers to communicate directly with the Train Manager or Loco Pilot when needed. Both driving coaches at each end are fitted with PRM-friendly toilets to ensure accessibility.
Onboard Shower And Geyser
The train also has automatic plug doors and fully sealed wide gangways for safety and convenience. CCTV cameras are installed in every coach for enhanced security, and ergonomic ladders make it easier for passengers to climb to upper berths. A centralized coach monitoring system oversees air conditioning, lighting, and other passenger comfort features like shower head and geyser.
Passenger Capacity and Classes
The 16-coach train will offer three travel classes — AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier — with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers. Interiors feature cushioned berths, automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, and enhanced fire safety.
Production and Future Expansion
Following the prototype’s success, production of nine additional trainsets is planned between April and December 2025. From 2026–27, Indian Railways will begin manufacturing 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, further boosting capacity and reducing travel times.
Boost To Self-Reliance
On December 17, 2024, Indian Railways placed a significant order for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of 24-car Sleeper Vande Bharat trains with two leading Indian manufacturers. Delivery is expected within two years, reinforcing the government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in rail technology.
