Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945510https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/vande-bharat-sleeper-launch-date-update-luxurious-train-set-for-introduction-check-route-facilities-other-details-2945510
NewsPhotosVande Bharat Sleeper Launch Date Update: Luxurious Train Set For Introduction; Check Route, Facilities, Other Details
photoDetails

Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Date Update: Luxurious Train Set For Introduction; Check Route, Facilities, Other Details

Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Date: India’s railway network is set for a major upgrade as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in September 2025. Designed for long-distance overnight travel, the sleeper variant promises high speed, superior comfort, and modern features — extending the success of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express to overnight journeys.

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Follow Us

VB Sleeper Proposed Routes

1/8
VB Sleeper Proposed Routes

The 16-car prototype completed rigorous trials by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) on January 15, 2025, covering a 540 km stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. While there is speculation about routes like Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru or Pune–Delhi, political considerations ahead of the Bihar elections suggest that the first services could operate between New Delhi–Patna or New Delhi–Muzaffarpur.

Follow Us

VB Sleeper Amenities

2/8
VB Sleeper Amenities

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train comes equipped with the KAVACH train collision avoidance system and features a crashworthy carbody that meets EN standards. Its regenerative braking system improves energy efficiency, while emergency talk-back units allow passengers to communicate directly with the Train Manager or Loco Pilot when needed. Both driving coaches at each end are fitted with PRM-friendly toilets to ensure accessibility. 

Follow Us

Onboard Shower And Geyser

3/8
Onboard Shower And Geyser

The train also has automatic plug doors and fully sealed wide gangways for safety and convenience. CCTV cameras are installed in every coach for enhanced security, and ergonomic ladders make it easier for passengers to climb to upper berths. A centralized coach monitoring system oversees air conditioning, lighting, and other passenger comfort features like shower head and geyser.

Follow Us

Passenger Capacity and Classes

4/8
Passenger Capacity and Classes

The 16-coach train will offer three travel classes — AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier — with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers. Interiors feature cushioned berths, automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, and enhanced fire safety.

Follow Us

Production and Future Expansion

5/8
Production and Future Expansion

Following the prototype’s success, production of nine additional trainsets is planned between April and December 2025. From 2026–27, Indian Railways will begin manufacturing 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, further boosting capacity and reducing travel times.

Follow Us

Boost To Self-Reliance

6/8
Boost To Self-Reliance

On December 17, 2024, Indian Railways placed a significant order for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of 24-car Sleeper Vande Bharat trains with two leading Indian manufacturers. Delivery is expected within two years, reinforcing the government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in rail technology.

Follow Us

7/8
Follow Us

8/8
Follow Us
mobilityIndian RailwaysVande Bharat Sleeper
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
medha roopam ias officer
Meet Medha Roopam: From Gold-Winning Shooter To Noida’s First Woman District Magistrate; Hails From Family Of...
camera icon10
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 8 Childhood Memories That Will Make You Relive The Magic Of Freedom’s Celebrations
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Timeline, Chairperson, Members Appointment: Finance Ministry Says Notification Will Be Issued In...
camera icon7
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 5 Creative And Meaningful Ways To Celebrate The Spirit Of Freedom With Joy And Patriotism
camera icon7
title
Dearness Allowance
7th Pay Commission 18-Months Frozen DA Arrears During Covid: Finance Ministry Responds On Payment Of Arrear Money
NEWS ON ONE CLICK