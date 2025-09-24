Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Delayed: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Big Update - Check Expected New Launch Date, Route, Other Details
Vande Bharat Sleeper Launch Timeline: Indian Railways passengers have been eagerly waiting for the new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, which offer modern amenities and comfort for long-distance journeys. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier announced that the train would be launched in September. It was expected to be rolled out ahead of the festive season but now, it has been confirmed that the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper has been delayed at least by a month.
Ashwini Vaishnaw On VB Sleeper Launch
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be launched soon. The delay has been caused due to the unavailability of the second rake. The minister said that the trial and testing of the second train is likely to be completed by the middle of next month, while the first train is ready for use after having undergone the required tests and trial runs.
Second Vande Bharat Sleeper Under Trial
Briefing the media, Vaishnaw said that the second train is being manufactured and will possibly be ready by October 15. The two trains have to be launched together to ensure regular services on an overnight journey. The first train has cleared all the tests and trial runs and is currently at Delhi’s Shakur Basti Coaching Depot.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Likely Launch Date
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that the second train is important to maintain the continuity of regular services. If the trial is completed by October 15, then the Vande Bharat Sleeper may get rolled out either before Diwali or by the end of October.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Expected Route
Meanwhile, expectations are that the trains will be launched on the New Delhi-Patna route against the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, voting for which is scheduled to take place at the end of the year. The train may also get launched on New Delhi and Howrah route connecting via Bihar.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Composition
Manufactured by BEML using Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will comprise 16 coaches, segmented into AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier. It will be able to carry 1,128 passengers and operate at a top speed of 180 kmph, making it one of the fastest overnight train services in the country.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Features
The train promises world-class amenities, such as integrated reading lights with USB charging, automated announcement and visual information systems, security cameras, modular pantries, and disabled-friendly berths and toilets.
