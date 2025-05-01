Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport: India's Strategic Gateway To Global Trade - In Pics
Vizhinjam International Seaport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating to the nation 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' on May 2. The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an ambitious project undertaken by the government of Kerala. The port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited has commenced the construction on 5th December 2015.
India's First Greenfield Port
Vizhinjam Port is a strategic maritime project near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. This is the first Greenfield port project in India, initiated by a state Government with an investment exceeding Rs 18,000 crores.
Capacity
The port has the capacity to manage up to 3 million TEUs annually, and with its current operational efficiency, expanding to 4.5 million TEUs is a feasible goal. Its strategic location and capabilities position Vizhinjam as a significant player in international trade.
Trial Completed
Trial operations commenced in July 2024, and the port officially received its commissioning certificate on December 3. Since then, it has processed 593,000 TEUs from 285 vessel arrivals.
Hosting Largest Container Ship
On April 8, the MSC Turkiye — one of the largest container ships in the world — made a call at Vizhinjam as part of MSC's Jade shuttle service.
PPP Development
Developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, it stands as one of the largest initiatives in the country's port sector. Vizhinjam's strategic location near international shipping routes significantly reduces transit times for vessels, making it a pivotal point for maritime trade. As one of India's few natural deep-water ports, it can efficiently accommodate large cargo and container ships.
Socio-Economic Growth
The development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport is poised to boost Kerala's economic growth by creating jobs, enhancing trade, and attracting investments. Ongoing infrastructure projects aim to equip the port with state-of-the-art facilities, including modern container terminals, warehouses, and logistics parks. Vizhinjam is set to become a key player in regional trade, potentially serving as a gateway for commerce between Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
World-Class Infra
The Central government has said that the port is a big step towards the realisation of the vision of creating world-class port infrastructure in the country.
Trending Photos