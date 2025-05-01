photoDetails

english

2894107

Vizhinjam International Seaport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating to the nation 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' on May 2. The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an ambitious project undertaken by the government of Kerala. The port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited has commenced the construction on 5th December 2015.