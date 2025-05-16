What Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details
Central Railway saved Rs 170.7 crore in the last financial year by using energy-efficient Head-On Generation (HOG) technology, which powers trains directly from overhead electric lines, replacing diesel-based systems. Achieving 86.71 per cent HOG operations, major savings came from the Mumbai division, significantly reducing environmental and operational costs across all five divisions.
Central Railway Saving
Central Railway saved Rs 170.7 crore in the financial year 2024–25 by adopting energy-efficient Head-On Generation (HOG) technology, as reported by The Economic Times.
The railway zone achieved 86.71 percent of train operations using HOG technology across all five divisions.
The Mumbai division recorded the highest savings of Rs 136.16 crore, followed by Pune of Rs 22.31 crore, Nagpur of Rs 6.96 crore, Solapur of Rs 3.68 crore and Bhusawal of Rs 1.59 crore.
What Is HOG?
HOG draws power directly from the Overhead Electric (OHE) lines using the locomotive, powering air-conditioning, lighting, and other electrical systems in coaches.
Features
This modern system replaces the older End-On Generation (EOG) method, which used diesel-powered generator cars, thus reducing fuel usage and emissions.
Benefits
The transition to HOG has led to significant savings in both operational costs and environmental clearances, underlining Indian Railways’ commitment to green and efficient transport solutions (Images: Freepik).
