Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902002https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/what-is-hog-energy-efficient-technology-that-helped-central-railway-save-rs-170-7-crore-details-2902002
NewsPhotosWhat Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details
photoDetails

What Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details

Central Railway saved Rs 170.7 crore in the last financial year by using energy-efficient Head-On Generation (HOG) technology, which powers trains directly from overhead electric lines, replacing diesel-based systems. Achieving 86.71 per cent HOG operations, major savings came from the Mumbai division, significantly reducing environmental and operational costs across all five divisions.

 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Central Railway Saving

1/6
Central Railway Saving

Central Railway saved Rs 170.7 crore in the financial year 2024–25 by adopting energy-efficient Head-On Generation (HOG) technology, as reported by The Economic Times.

Follow Us

2/6

The railway zone achieved 86.71 percent of train operations using HOG technology across all five divisions.

Follow Us

3/6

The Mumbai division recorded the highest savings of Rs 136.16 crore, followed by Pune of Rs 22.31 crore, Nagpur of Rs 6.96 crore, Solapur of Rs 3.68 crore and Bhusawal of Rs 1.59 crore.

Follow Us

What Is HOG?

4/6

HOG draws power directly from the Overhead Electric (OHE) lines using the locomotive, powering air-conditioning, lighting, and other electrical systems in coaches.

Follow Us

Features

5/6

This modern system replaces the older End-On Generation (EOG) method, which used diesel-powered generator cars, thus reducing fuel usage and emissions.

Follow Us

Benefits

6/6

The transition to HOG has led to significant savings in both operational costs and environmental clearances, underlining Indian Railways’ commitment to green and efficient transport solutions (Images: Freepik).

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysRailwayCentral Railway
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Restart: List Of Overseas Players Available For GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, CSK - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
What Is HOG? Energy-Efficient Technology That Helped Central Railway Save Rs 170.7 Crore - Details
camera icon9
title
animals without oxygen
Meet THESE 8 Animals Who Can Survive Without Oxygen
camera icon6
title
Indian
Indian Railways New Rule From May 1: Can You Travel If 2 Seats Are Confirmed And 2 Are Waitlisted?
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: List of Temporary Replacement Players For DC, LSG, PBKS, GT - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK