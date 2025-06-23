Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920460https://zeenews.india.com/photos/mobility/where-is-fuel-stored-on-an-aircraft-its-not-only-wings-but-2920460
NewsPhotosWhere Is Fuel Stored On An Aircraft? It's Not Just The Wings But...
photoDetails

Where Is Fuel Stored On An Aircraft? It's Not Just The Wings But...

Aircraft's Fuel Tanks: Have you ever wondered where the fuel is stored on an aircraft, especially on a commercial one? The fuel system is carefully designed and managed to optimize the performance of the aircraft. Usually, an aircraft has several fuel tanks, whether in the belly or rear of the aircraft. Additionally, the fuel is also stored in the wings! Yes, the wings of the aircraft are designed to store the fuel.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Fuel Tanks

1/5
Fuel Tanks

Here are the typical fuel storage rooms on a plane:

Center tank (in the belly/fuselage) Inner tank (in wings) Outer tank (in wings) Vent tank (in wings) Trim tank (in the tail) Vent tank (in the tail)

Follow Us

Fuel

2/5
Fuel

Before every flight, planners calculate how much fuel is needed, including reserves for emergencies, depending on the distance, aircraft weight, cruising altitude, wind conditions, and air temperature. Planners also account for taxi fuel, which is used while moving on the runway. Extra fuel is also always added in case the flight is diverted or delayed.

Follow Us

Fuel Storage

3/5
Fuel Storage

The lower part of the plane holds cargo, while the upper part carries passengers. This makes the hollow wings ideal for fuel storage. Wings are made watertight so they can store fuel.

Follow Us

Spars

4/5
Spars

Internal structures called spars divide the fuel into sections. These spars have small holes to let fuel pass through at a slower rate, preventing it from shifting too much during flight.

Follow Us

Wings

5/5
Wings

During takeoff, wings experience heavy stress. If the wings are too light, they can flex, and putting fuel in helps keep them steady and strong. This also spreads the plane’s weight more evenly. So, using wing space for fuel storage is both smart and efficient.

Follow Us
mobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
5 Asian Bowlers With Most Test Wickets In SENA Countries: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wasim Akram's Record; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
US Israel Iran tensions
From America's B2 Bombers To Tehran's Drone Force: 6 Weapons That Are Wreaking Havoc In Israel-Iran Conflict
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
7 Indian Openers To Score Test Centuries In Both England And Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
The Simpsons Theory
From Trump To Titan: Timeline Of Simpsons Predictions That Came True
camera icon18
title
monsoon plant care
Monsoon Plant Care Secrets: How To Keep Your Green Babies Thriving During Rainy Season
NEWS ON ONE CLICK