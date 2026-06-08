Why Indian Railways installs Sudarshan Chakra-like devices on overhead power line support

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3053865

With the advancement in technologies, public transporters like Indian Railways are also adopting measures to enhance safety, not only for the people but also for the wildlife. Many railway stations are located in an area where birds or animals like monkeys are found in the vicinity and many times they die due to electrocution. However, the Indian Railways has been innovating to reduce wildlife fatalities. If you look closely at the overhead equipment (OHE) while waiting at an Indian Railways station, you might spot a peculiar, spiky, wheel-like object installed near the power structures.