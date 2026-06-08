Why Indian Railways installs Sudarshan Chakra-like devices on overhead power line support
With the advancement in technologies, public transporters like Indian Railways are also adopting measures to enhance safety, not only for the people but also for the wildlife. Many railway stations are located in an area where birds or animals like monkeys are found in the vicinity and many times they die due to electrocution. However, the Indian Railways has been innovating to reduce wildlife fatalities. If you look closely at the overhead equipment (OHE) while waiting at an Indian Railways station, you might spot a peculiar, spiky, wheel-like object installed near the power structures.
Monkey Guard
Resembling the mythological Sudarshan Chakra of God Vishnu, this transparent, spiked ring is not a decorative piece—it is a critical piece of eco-sustainability and electrical engineering known as an Anti-Monkey Climbing Device (AMCD) or Monkey Guard.
Grid Tripping and Wildlife Safety
Indian Railways operates on a massive 25 kV (Kilovolt) AC overhead traction system. These lines are supported by steel masts and insulated using heavy-duty porcelain or composite insulators. However, as railway networks expand into suburban areas and forest tracks, these steel masts inadvertently mimic trees for local wildlife—particularly for monkeys and langurs.
Risk to infra, wildlife
The unprotected OHE structures often result in wildlife casualties and animals climbing the masts frequently touch the live 25 kV wire while grounded to the steel structure, resulting in instant fatal electrocution. When an animal bridges the gap between a live wire and a grounded structure, it creates a massive short circuit. This causes circuit breakers to trip, stalling trains and delaying thousands of passengers.
What is the 'Sudarshan Chakra'-like Device?
To mitigate this, railway engineers introduced a specialised animal guard designed to act as a physical deterrent field without interrupting power services. Made from high-grade, weather-resistant, non-conductive polycarbonate, these circular spikes are engineered to safely withstand the high electromagnetic fields of lines.
Design Geometry
A circular ring lined with radiating, sharp spikes. It is transparent to minimise visual pollution and prevent birds from treating the guard itself as a nesting spot. The device is strategically installed right above the insulator assembly on the cross-arm of the railway mast.
How does it save wildlife?
When a monkey attempts to climb down from the cross-arm toward the live wire, its path is completely blocked by the radiating spikes. Because the spikes are rigid and uncomfortable to grip, the animal is forced to retreat. Crucially, the device does not harm the animal; it simply exploits their natural aversion to unstable, painful gripping surfaces to change their behavioural path.
1. Is the railway monkey guard dangerous to animals?
No. The device uses sharp spikes to act as a psychological and physical deterrent. It prevents animals from entering high-voltage zones but does not inflict permanent injury.
2. Why is the device transparent?
Transparency prevents the device from absorbing excess solar heat and ensures birds do not perceive it as a solid platform suitable for building nests.
3. What voltage can these guards handle?
These specific animal guards are rated to work safely alongside high-voltage electrical assets up to 35 kV.
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