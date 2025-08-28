Advertisement
World's Tallest Bridge Just Passed Its Biggest Test With 96 Heavy Trucks - It's Not In US, Russia, India, It's In...
World’s Tallest Bridge Just Passed Its Biggest Test With 96 Heavy Trucks - It’s Not In US, Russia, India, It's In...

World’s Tallest Bridge: China is all set to open the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. It is the world’s tallest bridge, standing 625 meters tall. Constructed above the canyon floor in Guizhou Province’s karst mountains, the bridge has been hailed as an "unprecedented engineering feat". According to the reports, it has successfully cleared a rigorous static load test between August 21 to 25.

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
During the test, 96 heavy trucks were passed through the bridge, weighing a massive 3,360 metric tons in total. More than 400 sensors carefully tracked the bridge’s cables, towers, suspenders, and span for any sign of movement. 

According to the media reports, the test proved the bridge is strong and stable, with overall performance meeting safety standards. It is now ready to open for public use.

The bridge is 2,900 meters long, with a central span of 1,420 meters. Once open, it will officially be the world’s tallest bridge and the longest-span bridge in mountainous terrain.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will open in September. The bridge will cut travel time between Liuzhi and Anlong from 2 hours to just 2 minutes. 

Interestingly, China already leads the world in high bridges. Out of the 10 tallest bridges in the world, eight are in Guizhou Province alone. With the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, China adds yet another record to its name. (Pics source- X, @iloveguizhou)

