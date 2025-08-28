photoDetails

World’s Tallest Bridge: China is all set to open the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. It is the world’s tallest bridge, standing 625 meters tall. Constructed above the canyon floor in Guizhou Province’s karst mountains, the bridge has been hailed as an "unprecedented engineering feat". According to the reports, it has successfully cleared a rigorous static load test between August 21 to 25.