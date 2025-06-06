Advertisement
World's Highest Rail Bridge: Taller Than Eiffel Tower, Can Withstand Earthquakes And 260 Km/h Winds - Engineering Marvel Not From US, China Or Russia; It's In....
World's Highest Rail Bridge: Taller Than Eiffel Tower, Can Withstand Earthquakes And 260 Km/h Winds - Engineering Marvel Not From US, China Or Russia; It's In....

World's Highest Rail Bridge - Chenab Rail Bridge: Have you ever wondered where the World's highest rail bridge is located? It's not in the US, China, or Russia. It's in India. Yes, India constructed the world's highest rail bridge, the Chenab Rail Bridge, located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Let's get into some interesting details of the bridge.

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Chenab Rail Bridge

Chenab Rail Bridge

Chenab Rail Bridge: It is the world's highest railway bridge, constructed 359 meters above the Chenab River in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).

Taller Than The Eiffel Tower

Taller Than The Eiffel Tower

It is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and can withstand seismic and wind speeds of up to 260 kilometres per hour.

Lifespan

Lifespan

It is built to last 120 years with a project cost of Rs 1,486 crore. Its total length is 1,315 metres. The overall weight of the arch is 10,619 MT.

Construction

Construction

The construction of the bridge involved the fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 lakh cum earthwork, and 66,000 cum concrete.

Steel

Steel

This bridge uses a structural steel suitable for temperatures ranging from minus 10 to 40 degrees Celsius, ensuring resilience across seasonal extremes.

