World's top 10 countries with most number of airports: THIS nation has 15k+ airports | Check full list
World's top 10 countries with most number of airports: THIS nation has 15k+ airports | Check full list

The countries with the highest number of airports globally tend to be those with vast geographical areas, dispersed populations, and a strong reliance on air connectivity for regional transport. These nations often maintain thousands of airports and airstrips, including small regional facilities, private airfields, and emergency landing strips, in addition to major international hubs.

Updated:Jan 25, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Countries with highest number of airports

Countries with highest number of airports

The global ranking reflects not just economic strength, but also geography, infrastructure planning, and the role aviation plays in connecting remote or underserved areas. Check the data according to World Population Review: 

United States

United States

The United States has 15,873 airports, as per data from World Population Review. 

Top 3

Top 3

Rank 2- Brazil (Number of airports as of 2024 - 4,919); Rank 3- Australia (Number of airports as of 2024 - 2,180)

Top 5

Top 5

Rank 4- Mexico (Number of airports 2024 - 1,485); Rank 5- Canada (Number of airports 2024 - 1,425)

Rank 6

Rank 6

United Kingdom was ranked sixth on the list with 1,043 airports. 

Top 10

Top 10

Rank 7- Russia (Number of airports 2024 - 904); Rank 8- Germany (Number of airports 2024 - 838); Rank 9- Argentina (Number of airports 2024 - 756); Rank 10- France (Number of airports 2024 - 689)

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

