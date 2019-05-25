close

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir, Alia together in 1st TV ad

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together for the first time in a TV commercial.

Ranbir, Alia together in 1st TV ad

In Flipkart's latest campaign "India Ka Fashion Capital", Alia reveals Ranbir's everyday fashion to a group wannabe adults, and accepts that nowadays she knows quite a bit about him.

Ranbir in his turn revealing his fashion statement for the summers says he is more of a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers person to along with a pair of cool shades.

Revealing the names of celebrities whom he secretly follows on Instagram, he takes two of his former heartthrobs Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, besides Ranvir Singh and Alia.

