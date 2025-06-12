Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Batters With Most Centuries In WTC Cycle 2023-25: Joe Root Leads The Chart, Yashasvi Jaiswal Leads From India - Check Full List
10 Batters With Most Centuries In WTC Cycle 2023-25: Joe Root Leads The Chart, Yashasvi Jaiswal Leads From India - Check Full List

The 2023–25 ICC World Test Championship cycle witnessed some extraordinary batting displays across formats. Here are the top 10 leading centuries scorers of the cycle. 

 

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Joe Root (England) - 7 Centuries

Joe Root (England) - 7 Centuries

England’s leading run‑scorer with 1,968 runs from 22 Tests at a stellar 54.66 average, featuring 7 centuries (including a high of 262). His consistency was pivotal to England’s competitiveness throughout the cycle. 

 

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 5 Centuries

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 5 Centuries

Scored 5 Test centuries, reaching 1,000+ runs in just 13 innings, a record pace for Sri Lankans, accumulating 1,049 runs at 74.92 in 2024 alone. Named Sri Lanka’s best Test batter, a key driver in middle-order stability.  

 

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 5 Centuries

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 5 Centuries

Delivered five centuries in the cycle, including two decisive fourth-innings hundreds that helped chase down targets, becoming the quickest to 32 Test hundreds. His resilient, match-winning innings, especially vs South Africa and West Indies, underscored his leadership 

 

Steve Smith (Australia) - 5 Centuries

Steve Smith (Australia) - 5 Centuries

Scored 5 centuries, amassed over 1,000 Test runs during the cycle, and became the highest-scoring touring batsman at Lord’s. A stylish knock of 66 in the WTC Final partnered to stabilize Australia; he remains a key figure at age 36. 

 

Harry Brook (England) - 4 Centuries

Harry Brook (England) - 4 Centuries

Made 4 centuries, including a monumental 317 vs Pakistan, the highest individual score in the cycle. With 1,463 runs at 50.44, he’s emerged as one of England’s most potent middle-order hitters. 

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 4 Centuries

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 4 Centuries

Notched 4 centuries, scoring 1,798 runs at 52.88. His strikes included back-to-back double-centuries against England and a strong batting presence across home and away series, cementing himself among the top performers .

 

Rohit Sharma (India) - 3 Centuries

Rohit Sharma (India) - 3 Centuries

Scored 3 Test centuries, amassing 864 runs at about a 28.80 average. While his early cycle form was solid, especially in England and West Indies, his overall average dipped to his lowest in six years by late 2024 

 

Shubman Gill (India) - 3 Centuries

Shubman Gill (India) - 3 Centuries

Claimed 3 Test hundreds, totaling 972 runs and consistently anchoring the middle order on challenging pitches. His elegant technique and reliability were major assets, though his away form raised discussions among fans regarding captaincy .

 

Ben Duckett (England) - 2 Centuries

Ben Duckett (England) - 2 Centuries

Registered 2 centuries, scoring 1,470 runs at 36.75. Known for his aggressive “Bazball” style, he frequently provided fast starts at the top and ranked among England’s top three run-getters 

 

Virat Kohli (India) - 2 Centuries

Virat Kohli (India) - 2 Centuries

Formed 2 centuries and contributed 728–751 runs during the cycle. After a dominant first decade, his Test average dropped by 2024–25, raising questions about his longevity in the format despite occasional match-winning innings.

 

