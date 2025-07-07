10 Big Players Traded To Mumbai Indians In IPL History: Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Parthiv Patel And...
Mumbai Indians (MI) is one the most successful teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) with five titles. Over the years, the franchise has made several strategic trades to bolster their squad. The trades have impacted team dynamics and gave considerable success to MI in the past.
Here's a list of the top 10 players traded to Mumbai Indians in IPL history:
1. Hardik Pandya (Traded from Gujarat Titans)
Gujarat Titans traded their title-winning captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Pandya returned to MI, his original franchise, after leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in 2022 and this is considered as one of the biggest trades in league's history. It was a strategic move from Mumbai Indians to reclaim past glory but Hardik didn't have great success as MI captain in the last two IPL seasons.
2. Trent Boult (Traded from Delhi Capitals)
Delhi Capitals traded Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Boult’s inclusion won MI the title in the very first year with the left-arm pacer taking 25 wickets, averaging 18.3 during the IPL 2020 season.
3. Quinton de Kock (Traded from RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.8 crore in an all-cash deal after his underwhelming 2018 season. De Kock scored 529 runs in 2019 and 503 runs in 2020 and formed a formidable opening pair with Rohit Sharma and contributed to MI's titles in both years, making this trade a masterstroke.
4. Parthiv Patel (Traded from RCB)
Mumbai Indians traded for wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2015 season. The move turned out to be fruitful for Mumbai Indians as Parthiv played a crucial role in MI’s title wins in 2015 and 17 by providing the much-needed stability at the top of the order.
5. Dinesh Karthik (Traded from Punjab)
With Mumbai Indians needing a specialist wicket-keeper, the franchise signed Dinesh Karthik in a player-plus-cash deal with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in exchange for R Sathish ahead of the 2012 season. Karthik's experience and batting prowess played a key role in MI’s first IPL title win in 2013, making him a key trade acquisition. Karthik smashed 510 runs in 16 games during IPL 2013 season.
6. Pragyan Ojha (Traded from Deccan Chargers)
Pragyan Ojha was traded from Deccan Chargers to Mumbai before the IPL 2012 season. Ojha filled a critical gap in MI’s spin department and made a huge contribution in MI's first IPL title win in 2013 by taking 16 wickets in as many games.
7. Jason Behrendorff (Traded from RCB)
A member of the Mumbai Indians' victorious 2019 IPL winning team, Jason Behrendorff returned back to the franchise in a trade deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore. His impact at MI was immediate with his performances in IPL 2023, as the Aussie pacer claimed 14 wickets in 12 outings as a new-ball specialist.
8. Zaheer Khan (Traded from RCB)
Zaheer Khan was traded to Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in exchange for Robin Uthappa ahead of the 2009 season. Zaheer picked six wickets in the 2009 edition and 15 scalps in the 2010 IPL edition, playing a major role in carrying MI to the final.
9. Shikhar Dhawan (Traded from Delhi)
Shikhar Dhawan was traded to Mumbai Indians in a straight-player swap with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) with Ashish Nehra going the other way. Shikhar played for MI for two seasons (2009 and 2010) and registered 345 runs in 19 games across the IPL and the Champions League T20.
10. Jayant Yadav (Traded from Delhi Capitals)
Jayant Yadav was traded to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2019 IPL season. Yadav played a crucial role for MI in the IPL 2020 final as he picked the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and was their most economical bowler in the match with just 25 runs conceded as they cantered to a win.
