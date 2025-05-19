10 Bowlers With Most Dot Balls In IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj Tops the List With...
In a T20 format that often glorifies sixes and strike rates, dot balls remain a bowler’s most valuable currency. In IPL 2025, several bowlers stood out for their ability to apply pressure by delivering dot after dot. Here’s a look at the top 10 bowlers who bowled the most dot balls this season and how they performed overall.
Mohammed Siraj (GT) - 125 Dot Balls
Siraj led the pack with a phenomenal 125 dot balls in 12 matches. The Gujarat Titans pacer bowled 45 overs, took 15 wickets at an average of 27.06, and maintained a strike rate of 18.00. Though his economy was slightly on the higher side at 9.02, his ability to tie batsmen down early proved invaluable.
Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - 119 Dot Balls
Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Khaleel impressed with 119 dot balls in 40.4 overs. He claimed 14 wickets at an average of 28.21 and a strike rate of 17.42. Despite an expensive economy of 9.71, Khaleel was a frequent dot ball contributor during the Powerplay.
Prasidh Krishna (GT) - 118 Dot Balls
Another Gujarat Titans bowler, Prasidh was lethal this season with 118 dot balls and a superb tally of 21 wickets in 47 overs. His bowling average of 17.57 and economy rate of 7.85 highlight his effectiveness. His strike rate of 13.42 was among the best.
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - 115 Dot Balls
Kolkata Knight Riders’ spin wizard bowled 47 overs across 12 games and delivered 115 dot balls. He took 17 wickets at a tidy average of 19.35 and economy of just 7.00, proving to be a dependable middle-over option.
Jofra Archer (RR) – 110 Dot Balls
Jofra Archer’s comeback season for Rajasthan Royals saw him bowl 110 dot balls. He picked up 11 wickets in 45.3 overs but struggled with an economy rate of 9.47 and a high average of 39.18, despite the dot ball count.
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 105 Dot Balls
Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep had another impactful season with 105 dot balls in 40.2 overs. He picked up 16 wickets at an average of 21.93 and strike rate of 15.12, with an economy of 8.70. He often choked runs at the death.
Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - 103 Dot Balls
Despite playing only 10 matches, Hazlewood bowled 103 dot balls in 36.5 overs and took 18 wickets with a brilliant strike rate of 12.27 and average of 17.27. His economy of 8.44 was effective in key phases of the game.
Harshit Rana (KKR) - 100 Dot Balls
KKR’s young pacer delivered 100 dot balls across 41 overs. He picked up 15 wickets at an average of 27.20 but was slightly expensive with an economy of 9.95. Still, his ability to build pressure was a plus for Kolkata.
Trent Boult (MI) - 97 Dot Balls
Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult showed his class with 97 dot balls in 42.1 overs. The left-armer claimed 18 wickets at an average of 19.88 and strike rate of 14.05. His economy rate of 8.49 made him a consistent threat.
Marco Jansen (PBKS) - 96 Dot Balls
Rounding off the top 10 is Marco Jansen, who bowled 96 dot balls in 39.1 overs. He took 13 wickets at an average of 27.61 and strike rate of 18.07, with an economy of 9.16. His height and bounce troubled many batsmen.
