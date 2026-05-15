10 captains to lead Mumbai Indians captain in IPL history: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and...; check full list

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Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful and iconic franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has seen a diverse group of captains from legends like Sachin Tendulkar to modern stars like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya over the years. On May 14, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the 10th player to captain Mumbai Indians in an IPL match, adding another chapter to the franchise's storied history.



Here is a list of players who have captained Mumbai Indians in IPL history: