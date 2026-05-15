10 captains to lead Mumbai Indians captain in IPL history: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and...; check full list
Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful and iconic franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has seen a diverse group of captains from legends like Sachin Tendulkar to modern stars like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya over the years. On May 14, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the 10th player to captain Mumbai Indians in an IPL match, adding another chapter to the franchise's storied history.
Here is a list of players who have captained Mumbai Indians in IPL history:
1. Sachin Tendulkar (2008-2011)
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was the first full-time captain of Mumbai Indians and the face of the franchise in its early years. He guided Mumbai Indians to their first IPL final in 2010 (runners-up). (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh led Mumbai Indians in 30 matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He also captained MI in the Champions League T20. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
3. Shaun Pollock
Shaun Pollock was the stand-in Mumbai Indians captain during the inaugural IPL season. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
4. Dwayne Bravo
1 match in 2010. Stand-in captain. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
5. Ricky Ponting
Stand-in captain, known for his explosive playing style. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
6. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is the most successful and longest-serving Mumbai Indians captain. Led MI to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). Widely regarded as one of the greatest IPL captains ever. (Pic credit: IPL/Mumbai Indians)
7. Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard (2014–2021): 6–9 matches. Stand-in captain, known for his explosive playing style. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Suryakumar Yadav
Stand-in captain in recent seasons, including 2026. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Hardik Pandya
Took over from Rohit in 2024. He has faced challenges, with MI reaching the Eliminator in 2025 but struggling in some seasons. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Made his IPL captaincy debut in May 2026 against Punjab Kings (due to Hardik Pandya's injury and Suryakumar Yadav's unavailability). Led MI to a thrilling chase victory. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
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