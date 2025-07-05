Advertisement
10 Cricketers Who Registered Duck In Their 100th Test Match: Cheteshwar Pujara, Brendon McCullum, Kraigg Brathwaite & More
10 Cricketers Who Registered Duck In Their 100th Test Match: Cheteshwar Pujara, Brendon McCullum, Kraigg Brathwaite & More

Scoring a duck in your 100th Test match is an unfortunate but rare cricketing statistic. 10 players have experienced this milestone mishap. Most recently, Kraigg Brathwaite joined this list in 2025.

 

Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Dilip Vengsarkar (India) vs New Zealand - 1988

Dilip Vengsarkar (India) vs New Zealand - 1988

Vengsarkar, known for his elegant strokeplay, had a rare failure in his 100th Test at Wankhede, falling for a duck. It was a disappointing moment in what was otherwise a celebrated milestone for one of India’s batting greats.

 

Allan Border (Australia) vs West Indies - 1991

Allan Border (Australia) vs West Indies - 1991

Border, Australia’s longest-serving captain, faced a tough West Indies attack in his 100th match. His dismissal for zero came as a shock, especially given his consistency and fighting spirit throughout the 1980s.

 

Courtney Walsh (West Indies) vs England - 1995

Courtney Walsh (West Indies) vs England - 1995

A bowling legend rather than a batting one, Walsh’s duck in his 100th Test didn’t come as a surprise. His primary contribution was with the ball, and he went on to finish with 519 Test wickets.

 

Mark Taylor (Australia) vs England - 1998

Mark Taylor (Australia) vs England - 1998

The Australian skipper was dismissed without scoring in his 100th Test during the Ashes series. It was a rare failure for Taylor in a match where the team’s focus was on retaining dominance over their arch-rivals.

 

Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) vs South Africa - 2006

Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) vs South Africa - 2006

Fleming, one of New Zealand’s most respected captains, had an anticlimactic 100th Test. He fell for a duck in Cape Town, unable to mark his century game with a notable performance.

 

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) vs Australia - 2016

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) vs Australia - 2016

Known for his aggressive style, McCullum was bowled by Mitchell Starc for a duck in his 100th and final Test. While the golden duck was forgettable, he redeemed himself by smashing a 145-run whirlwind in the second innings.

 

Alastair Cook (England) vs India - 2019

Alastair Cook (England) vs India - 2019

In his 100th Test, Cook, England’s most prolific Test run-scorer, was dismissed for a duck, unable to make an impact against a disciplined Indian attack. Ironically, he had scored a ton in his debut Test, but this was the other extreme.

 

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) vs Australia - 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) vs Australia - 2023

Known for his defensive resilience, Pujara was bowled early by Pat Cummins in his 100th Test, a symbolic reminder of how even dependable players can falter on big days.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) vs England - 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) vs England - 2024

India's premier all-rounder, Ashwin, was cleaned up for zero on Day 1 of his milestone Test at Chennai. Despite his duck, he later contributed with a five-wicket haul, reaffirming his value.

 

Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) vs Australia – 2025

Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) vs Australia – 2025

The latest addition, Brathwaite, was caught and bowled by Josh Hazlewood for a duck at St George’s, Grenada. It was a rough start to his 100th game, though West Indies eventually staged a strong comeback.

 

