10 Cricketers Who Registered Duck In Their 100th Test Match: Cheteshwar Pujara, Brendon McCullum, Kraigg Brathwaite & More
Scoring a duck in your 100th Test match is an unfortunate but rare cricketing statistic. 10 players have experienced this milestone mishap. Most recently, Kraigg Brathwaite joined this list in 2025.
Dilip Vengsarkar (India) vs New Zealand - 1988
Vengsarkar, known for his elegant strokeplay, had a rare failure in his 100th Test at Wankhede, falling for a duck. It was a disappointing moment in what was otherwise a celebrated milestone for one of India’s batting greats.
Allan Border (Australia) vs West Indies - 1991
Border, Australia’s longest-serving captain, faced a tough West Indies attack in his 100th match. His dismissal for zero came as a shock, especially given his consistency and fighting spirit throughout the 1980s.
Courtney Walsh (West Indies) vs England - 1995
A bowling legend rather than a batting one, Walsh’s duck in his 100th Test didn’t come as a surprise. His primary contribution was with the ball, and he went on to finish with 519 Test wickets.
Mark Taylor (Australia) vs England - 1998
The Australian skipper was dismissed without scoring in his 100th Test during the Ashes series. It was a rare failure for Taylor in a match where the team’s focus was on retaining dominance over their arch-rivals.
Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) vs South Africa - 2006
Fleming, one of New Zealand’s most respected captains, had an anticlimactic 100th Test. He fell for a duck in Cape Town, unable to mark his century game with a notable performance.
Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) vs Australia - 2016
Known for his aggressive style, McCullum was bowled by Mitchell Starc for a duck in his 100th and final Test. While the golden duck was forgettable, he redeemed himself by smashing a 145-run whirlwind in the second innings.
Alastair Cook (England) vs India - 2019
In his 100th Test, Cook, England’s most prolific Test run-scorer, was dismissed for a duck, unable to make an impact against a disciplined Indian attack. Ironically, he had scored a ton in his debut Test, but this was the other extreme.
Cheteshwar Pujara (India) vs Australia - 2023
Known for his defensive resilience, Pujara was bowled early by Pat Cummins in his 100th Test, a symbolic reminder of how even dependable players can falter on big days.
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) vs England - 2024
India's premier all-rounder, Ashwin, was cleaned up for zero on Day 1 of his milestone Test at Chennai. Despite his duck, he later contributed with a five-wicket haul, reaffirming his value.
Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) vs Australia – 2025
The latest addition, Brathwaite, was caught and bowled by Josh Hazlewood for a duck at St George’s, Grenada. It was a rough start to his 100th game, though West Indies eventually staged a strong comeback.
