10 Expensive Players Who Have Flopped In IPL 2025 So Far: Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List
10 Expensive Players Who Have Flopped In IPL 2025 So Far: Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List

Several high-priced players  like Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma and others are struggling to perform for their respective teams in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, failing to meet the expectations set by their hefty price tags.

Here's list of most expensive players who have flopped in IPL 2025 so far: 

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after he was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 27 crore during the mega auction. However, Pant has failed to deliver with the bat in the IPL 2025 so far. Pant has scored just 106 runs in 9 matches for LSG with a poor average of 13.25 in IPL 2025 so far.

2. Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Venkatesh Iyer for a hefty sum of Rs 23.75 crore during the mega auction before the IPL 2025 season. However, KKR's substantial investment in Iyer hasn't paid off as expected. Venkatesh has scored just 135 runs in 8 matches for KKR with a poor average of 22.50 in IPL 2025 so far.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs. 18 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. However, he has not been able to justify his price tag in both batting and bowling department. Jadeja has scored just 145 runs in 8 matches for CSK with a poor average of 29.00 in IPL 2025 so far. He has picked just 5 wickets in 8 matches.

4. Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma for 16.30 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. However, the former MI skipper has been far from his best in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Rohit has scored just 158 runs in 7 matches for Mumbai Indians with a poor average of 26.33 in IPL 2025 so far.  

5. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, who was picked for Rs 11.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the mega auction, started his IPL 2025 season with a century but he has struggled to score big after that innings. Ishan has scored 138 in 7 matches for SRH with a poor average of 27.60 in IPL 2025 so far.  

6. Henry Klassen

Henry Klassen was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 23 crore but he has not been able to justify his price tag, scoring 210 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2025 so far.  

7. Liam Livingstone

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore during the IPL auction but he failed to deliver as per expectations. Livingstone was dropped in RCB's last match against Punjab Kings.  

8. Jake Fraser-McGurk

Delhi Capitals used the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore at the 2025 IPL Auction but failed to deliver with the bat and was eventually dropped from the playing XI.  

9. Trent Boult

Trent Boult returned to Mumbai Indians at the IPL auction 2025 for Rs 12.5 crore, marking a record deal for the Kiwi pacer. However, he hasn't been that effective with the ball this season, picking just 6 wickets in 8 matches.  

10. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was sold to SRH for INR 10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He has been far from his best in the ongoing season, picking just 5 wickets in 7 matches. 

