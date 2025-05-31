Advertisement
10 Indian Batters With Most Sixes In IPL: Rohit Sharma Tops, Virat Kohli Follows - Check Full List

Rohit Sharma created history by becoming 1st Indian to achieve 300 Sixes. Here are the top 10 Indian Batters with the most sixes in IPL. 

Updated:May 31, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Rohit Sharma – 302 Sixes

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to hit 300 sixes in the IPL. His landmark six came during a crucial knock that helped Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Titans in the 2025 Eliminator. Known for his effortless timing and clean hitting, Rohit tops the chart as India's most prolific six-hitter in the league.

 

Virat Kohli – 291 Sixes

The highest run-scorer in IPL history, Virat Kohli, has smashed 291 sixes, all while playing for a single franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His consistency and aggressive batting style have seen him break numerous records across seasons.

 

MS Dhoni – 254 Sixes

Renowned as one of the greatest finishers in cricket, MS Dhoni has hit 254 sixes in his IPL career. Whether it’s the last over or a tough chase, Dhoni’s sixes have often sealed games for Chennai Super Kings.

 

Sanju Samson – 219 Sixes

The dynamic captain of the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, holds the record for the most sixes by a player from the franchise. With 219 sixes, he continues to be a key middle-order aggressor.

 

KL Rahul – 209 Sixes

One of the most elegant and consistent batters in the IPL, KL Rahul, has hit 209 sixes. His ability to anchor innings while maintaining a high strike rate has made him a top performer across seasons.

 

Suresh Raina – 203 Sixes

Nicknamed Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina was the leading run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings for years. He concluded his IPL career with 203 sixes and was a vital cog in CSK’s title runs.

 

Robin Uthappa – 182 Sixes

The veteran opener, Robin Uthappa, was known for his aggressive starts and quick scoring. Across multiple franchises, he registered 182 sixes, playing pivotal roles in powerplays.

 

Ambati Rayudu – 173 Sixes

Ambati Rayudu brought versatility to every team he played for. A reliable middle-order batsman, he smashed 173 sixes across stints with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

 

Yusuf Pathan – 158 Sixes

One of the most explosive finishers in early IPL seasons, Yusuf Pathan was feared for his big-hitting. He notched up 158 sixes during his time with RR, KKR, and SRH.

 

Shikhar Dhawan – 153 Sixes

A model of consistency at the top of the order, Shikhar Dhawan has 153 sixes to his name. His ability to accelerate when needed made him a dependable opener across multiple franchises.

 

