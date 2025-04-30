Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Indian Batting Stars Who Never Won Orange Cap In IPL: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina & More - Check Full List
10 Indian Batting Stars Who Never Won Orange Cap In IPL: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina & More - Check Full List

Over the years, many Indian batters have lit up the IPL with their brilliant performances. However, not all consistent or explosive hitters have managed to win the prestigious Orange Cap. Here's a list of 10 prominent Indian batsmen who, despite their impact, never finished as the highest run-scorer in any IPL season. 

 

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Virendra Sehwag

1/10
Virendra Sehwag

One of the most explosive openers in IPL history, Sehwag delivered several memorable knocks but never topped the season's run charts.

 

Gautam Gambhir

2/10
Gautam Gambhir

A consistent performer and two-time title-winning captain with KKR, Gambhir never managed to clinch the Orange Cap.

 

Suresh Raina

3/10
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is called Mr. IPL and has been the highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings, but never finished with the Orange Cap.

 

Yuvraj Singh

4/10
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has played for several franchises and has performed, but never a dominant season with the bat.

 

Rohit Sharma

5/10
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain of the IPL, leading Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL trophies, but never managed to clinch the Orange Cap. 

 

Shikhar Dhawan

6/10
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the veteran openers of the IPL with multiple records yet he remained far from getting the Orange Cap. 

 

Manish Pandey

7/10
Manish Pandey

The first Indian to score a century in the IPL, but has struggled for consistency to reach the top of the charts.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

8/10
Ajinkya Rahane

Technically sound and dependable, Rahane was consistent for RR and other teams but never explosive enough to win the Cap.

 

Ambati Rayudu

9/10
Ambati Rayudu

A valuable asset for CSK and MI over the years, Rayudu has had strong seasons but never topped the batting charts.

 

Shreyas Iyer

10/10
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been a consistent performer since his debut in IPL 2015, and yet he remains short enough to win the Orange Cap. 

 

