10 Indian Batting Stars Who Never Won Orange Cap In IPL: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina & More - Check Full List
Over the years, many Indian batters have lit up the IPL with their brilliant performances. However, not all consistent or explosive hitters have managed to win the prestigious Orange Cap. Here's a list of 10 prominent Indian batsmen who, despite their impact, never finished as the highest run-scorer in any IPL season.
Virendra Sehwag
One of the most explosive openers in IPL history, Sehwag delivered several memorable knocks but never topped the season's run charts.
Gautam Gambhir
A consistent performer and two-time title-winning captain with KKR, Gambhir never managed to clinch the Orange Cap.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina is called Mr. IPL and has been the highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings, but never finished with the Orange Cap.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh has played for several franchises and has performed, but never a dominant season with the bat.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain of the IPL, leading Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL trophies, but never managed to clinch the Orange Cap.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the veteran openers of the IPL with multiple records yet he remained far from getting the Orange Cap.
Manish Pandey
The first Indian to score a century in the IPL, but has struggled for consistency to reach the top of the charts.
Ajinkya Rahane
Technically sound and dependable, Rahane was consistent for RR and other teams but never explosive enough to win the Cap.
Ambati Rayudu
A valuable asset for CSK and MI over the years, Rayudu has had strong seasons but never topped the batting charts.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer has been a consistent performer since his debut in IPL 2015, and yet he remains short enough to win the Orange Cap.
