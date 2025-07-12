10 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In International Cricket: Anil Kumble At Top, Ravindra Jadeja On 5th Spot, Jasprit Bumrah At...
Over the years, India have produced many great bowlers like Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and others, who have taken many wickets and played key roles in the success of the team.
Here is the list of the top Indian bowlers with the most wickets in international cricket:
1. Anil Kumble: 956 Wickets
Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in international cricket. Kumble took 956 Test wickets in 403 matches for India during his glorious career.
2. Ravichandran Ashwin: 765 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin, the versatile off-spinner has taken the second most wickets by an Indian bowler in international cricket. Ashwin took 765 Test wickets in 287 matches for India during his legendary international career.
3. Harbhajan Singh: 711 Wickets
Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was a key player in the Indian bowling line-up for a significant part of his career. Harbhajan took 711 Test wickets in 367 matches for India during his impressive international career.
4. Kapil Dev: 687 Wickets
Kapil Dev, India’s greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning captain, was a formidable pacer. Kapil took 687 wickets in 356 matches for India during his fantastic international career.
5. Ravindra Jadeja: 611 Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the key players for India in cricket in the last one decade or so. He has taken 611 wickets in 361 matches for India during his impressive international career so far.
6. Zaheer Khan: 610 Wickets
Left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan played a key role in India’s 2011 World Cup victory. Zaheer picked 610 wickets in 309 matches for India during his fantastic international career.
7. Javagal Srinath: 551 Wickets
Javagal Srinath revolutionized pace bowling for India and was a match-winner during his playing days. Zaheer picked 551 wickets in 296 matches for India during his impressive international career.
8. Mohammed Shami: 462 Wickets
With his lethal seam movement and pace, Mohammed Shami has been a key pacer for India in the last one decade or so. Shami has taken 462 wickets in 197 matches during his impressive international career so far.
9. Jasprit Bumrah: 453 Wickets
With his unorthodox action and versatility, Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest match-winners for India in recent years. Bumrah has taken 453 wickets in 205 matches for India during his fantastic international career so far.
10. Ishant Sharma: 434 Wickets
Over the years, Ishant Sharma has produced many match-winning performances for India, especially in Test cricket. Ishant has picked 434 wickets in 199 matches for India during his impressive international career so far.
Trending Photos