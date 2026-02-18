10 Indian players who will eager to shine in IPL 2026 for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH after missing T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics
The 2026 T20 World Cup has left several star Indian players on the sidelines due to form slumps, selection preferences for team balance, injuries, or strategic choices. Names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma and others were notable absences, creating a fascinating narrative heading into IPL 2026, which will be played from March 26.
These snubs have left many motivated to prove their worth in the high-profile IPL 2026, where domestic and franchise form often influences future national selections. For these players, IPL 2026 isn't just another tournament - it's a redemption opportunity to reclaim their spots in the "Men in Blue" setup.
Here are 10 Indian players who will be eager to perform in IPL 2026 and stake their claim for future opportunities in India's T20I squad:
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Often labeled a "classy" player who might lack the strike rate for the modern T20 game, Gaikwad has been working hard to shed that image. As the leader of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gaikwad will use the IPL 2026 to prove that his consistency can be paired with high-impact aggression. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shubman Gill (GT)
As India's Test and ODI captain, Gill's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad was one of the biggest surprises, attributed to a lean patch in the shortest format. With his class and leadership, expect him to lead Gujarat Titans (GT) aggressively and post big runs to rebuild his T20 credentials. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Jitesh Sharma (RCB)
Jitesh Sharma, the explosive wicketkeeper-batter, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL, was overlooked despite recent T20I exposure, as selectors favored Ishan Kishan for top-order flexibility. Jitesh, known for his power-hitting lower down the order, will aim to dominate for RCB and force his way back into national reckoning. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opener has impressed in T20Is but missed the World Cup cut amid squad balancing. His aggressive style suits IPL conditions perfectly - he'll be hungry to rack up massive scores for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and show why he deserves a permanent spot in India's T20I setup. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Rishabh Pant (LSG)
Rishabh Pant, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter who plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL, was absent from the 2026 T20 World Cup squad due to injury. His fearless approach makes him a game-changer and IPL 2026 could be his platform to remind selectors of his match-winning ability. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Harshit Rana (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana was initially in the mix but was sidelined by a freak injury during the warm-ups. Having missed the chance to represent India on the world stage, the fiery pacer will be looking to unleash his pace and deceptive slower balls to lead his franchise's attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Deepak Chahar (MI)
Deepak Chahar's journey leading into the IPL 2026 season is a classic story of redemption. After missing out on the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Deepak, the swing specialist, is likely to use the upcoming IPL 2026 season with the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a platform to prove he still belongs at the highest level. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)
Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young all-rounder from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) missed out on 2026 T20 World Cup squad due to a combination of untimely injuries and a dip in T20 form during the crucial selection window. After a sub-par IPL 2025, Nitish will be determined to prove his worth with both bat and ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, to make his comeback in the national side. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)
Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's journey over the last year has been a classic tale of professional resilience. Despite being the leading wicket-taker in IPL history and a consistent performer, the 35-year-old leg-spinner didn't find a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. After a heartbreak in the IPL 2025 final, where Punjab Kings lost to RCB by just 6 runs, Chahal will look to turn his "hunger" into a singular focus for the 2026 season. With PBKS chasing their maiden title, Chahal is the cornerstone of their strategy. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Prithvi Shaw (DC)
After going unsold in the previous mega-auction, Prithvi Shaw has clawed his way back into the IPL through the Delhi Capitals. Having shown flashes of his vintage self in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a "Redemption Season" in IPL 2026 could be the fairy tale he needs. (Pic credit: IANS)
