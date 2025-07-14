Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Indian Players With Most Runs In A Test Series In England: Shubman Gill At Top, Rahul Dravid Follows, Virat Kohli At...
10 Indian Players With Most Runs In A Test Series In England: Shubman Gill At Top, Rahul Dravid Follows, Virat Kohli At...

Shubman Gill scripted history by breaking Rahul Dravid’s record of scoring the most runs in a Test series for India in England. During the India tour of England in 2002, Dravid scored a total of 602 runs in six innings and Gill crossed that run mark on Day 4 of the ongoing 3rd Test at Lord's.

Here's list of Indian players with most runs in a Test series in England:

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
1. Shubman Gill - 607* Runs (2025)

1. Shubman Gill - 607* Runs (2025)

Shubman Gill holds the record for scoring most runs for India in a Test series in England. Gill, who is leading India in the ongoing England tour, broke Rahul Dravid’s 23-year-old record during the third Test at Lord's.  

2. Rahul Dravid - 602 Runs (2002)

2. Rahul Dravid - 602 Runs (2002)

During the India tour of England in 2002, Rahul Dravid was a standout performer for his team with 602 runs in six innings.  

3. Virat Kohli - 593 Runs (2018)

3. Virat Kohli - 593 Runs (2018)

After a disappointing tour in 2014, Virat Kohli redeemed himself with a memorable Test tour of England in 2018. He scored 593 runs during that five-match series.  

4. Sunil Gavaskar - 542 Runs (1979)

4. Sunil Gavaskar - 542 Runs (1979)

Sunil Gavaskar was very consistent during the 1979 England tour, scoring 542 runs in 5 matches. His consistent scoring, including four half-centuries, came against a strong English bowling attack.  

5. Rahul Dravid - 461 Runs (2011)

5. Rahul Dravid - 461 Runs (2011)

Rahul Dravid was the lone warrior in a disastrous tour of England for India in 2011 as he scored 461 runs with the help of three centuries, including a resilient 117 at Trent Bridge.  

6. Sachin Tendulkar - 428 Runs (1996)

6. Sachin Tendulkar - 428 Runs (1996)

During the 1996 tour, Sachin Tendulkar cemented his reputation as a batter at the age of 23, scoring 428 runs in 3 matches.  

7. Mohammad Azharuddin - 426 Runs (1990)

7. Mohammad Azharuddin - 426 Runs (1990)

Mohammad Azharuddin impressed with flamboyant strokeplay during the 1990 tour of England, scoring 426 runs in three matches.  

8. Rishabh Pant - 425* Runs (2025)

8. Rishabh Pant - 425* Runs (2025)

Rishabh Pant is having a fantastic ongoing 2025 tour of England. He has scored 425 in 3 Test matches so far.  

9. Murali Vijay - 402 Runs (2014)

9. Murali Vijay - 402 Runs (2014)

Murali Vijay was India’s most consistent opener in the 2014 tour of England, scoring 402 runs in 5 matches.  

10. Sachin Tendulkar - 401 Runs (2002)

10. Sachin Tendulkar - 401 Runs (2002)

During the 2002 England tour, Sachin Tendulkar was very consistent with the bat, scoring 401 runs in 4 matches.  

