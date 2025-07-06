10 Major Trade Deals For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR In IPL History: Hardik Pandya To Cameron Green; Check Full List
Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen numerous player trades. These trades, involving player swaps or all-cash deals, have changed the composition and strategies of the teams. Once again, the IPL trading window is open and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shown interest in bringing India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson in their camp before the IPL 2026 season.
In the past few weeks, the chatter linking Sanju with Chennai Super Kings has been prominent on social media. Several CSK fan clubs have been discussing the prospects of having Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson in their franchise during the IPL 2026 trade window. If Sanju indeed joins CSK, it will be one the biggest trade in IPL history after Hardik Pandya's unexpected move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans.
Let's take a look at list of all major trade deals for MI, CSK, RCB and others in IPL history:
1. Hardik Pandya (GT To MI) In 2023
Gujarat Titans traded their title-winning captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 season. This is considered as one of the biggest trades in IPL history. It was a strategic move from Mumbai Indians to reclaim past glory but Hardik didn't have great success as MI captain in the last two IPL seasons.
2. Cameron Green (MI To RCB) In 2023
Mumbai Indians traded Cameron Green to RCB for INR 17.5 crore to free up funds for Hardik Pandya’s acquisition ahead of the IPL 2024 season. It was one of the most expensive trades in IPL history. Green’s trade turned out to be a blessing for RCB, with the all-rounder scoring 255 runs in the 2024 season and taking 10 wickets at an average of 30.30.
3. Avesh Khan (LSG To RR) In 2024
Ahead of IPL 2024, Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals from the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore. Avesh picked 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 season.
4. Shardul Thakur (DC To KKR) In 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders traded for Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Shardul’s move to KKR didn't become fruitful as he picked only 7 wickets and scored 113 runs during the 2023 season.
5. Harshal Patel (DC To RCB) In 2021
Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded for Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from Delhi Capitals. This turned out to be his breakthrough season for Harshal, who took 32 wickets in 2021, equalling the record for most wickets in a season, establishing himself as RCB’s lead death bowler.
6. Trent Boult (DC to MI) In 2020
Delhi Capitals traded Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Boult’s inclusion won MI the title in the very first year with the left-arm pacer taking 25 wickets, averaging 18.3 during the IPL 2020 season.
7. Ravichandran Ashwin (PBKS To DC) In 2020
Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Punjab Kings traded their captain Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.6 crore. Ashwin took 13 wickets and played a key role in DC’s run to the 2020 final.
8. Robin Uthappa (RR To CSK) In 2021
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) traded for Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Uthappa played only 4 games during IPL 2021 season but he scored 115 runs and helped CSK win their fourth title.
9. Parthiv Patel (RCB To MI) In 2015
Mumbai Indians traded for wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The move turned out to be fruitful for Mumbai Indians as Parthiv played a crucial role in MI’s title wins in 2015 and 17 by providing the much-needed stability at the top of the order.
10. Quinton de Kock (RCB To MI) In 2019
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded Quinton de Kock to MI for RS 2.8 crore in an all-cash deal after his underwhelming 2018 season. De Kock scored 529 runs in 2019 and 503 runs in 2020 and formed a formidable opening pair with Rohit Sharma and contributed to MI's titles in both years.
