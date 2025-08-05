10 Most Expensive IPL Trade For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR In History - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

2941864

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen numerous player trades. These trades, involving player swaps or all-cash deals, have changed the composition and strategies of the teams in the past IPL seasons. Once again, the IPL trading window is open and the franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) & others have started to approach star India players like Sanju Samson and KL Rahul for the trade.

Let's take a look at list of all major trade deals for MI, CSK, RCB and others in IPL history: