10 Overseas Players Who Could Fetch Big Money From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH At IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
The IPL 2026 auction is expected to feature intense bidding for several overseas stars who bring rare T20 value and match-winning skills. With teams aiming to strengthen ahead of the next cycle, here are 10 overseas players who stand out as top-tier auction targets, capable of significantly elevating squad balance and on-field impact.
Cameron Green - Australia (Batting All-Rounder)
Cameron Green is one of the most valuable overseas properties in modern T20 cricket. A tall, powerful all-rounder who can bat anywhere in the top four and also give you quality seam bowling, he solves multiple selection headaches at once. At his age, franchises will see him not just as a one-season signing but as a long-term pillar around whom a squad can be built.
Liam Livingstone - England (Middle-Order Power-Hitter & Part-Time Spinner)
Liam Livingstone brings exactly what every IPL side is desperate for: brutal six-hitting from ball one. He can walk in during the middle overs and instantly change the game’s tempo with his range against both pace and spin. Even if his form has fluctuated at times, teams know that when Livingstone clicks, he wins matches single-handedly.
Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka (Leg-Spinning All-Rounder)
Wanindu Hasaranga is the ideal T20 package: a wicket-taking leg-spinner who can also provide serious power with the bat at No. 7 or 8. In the middle overs, he fits perfectly into the “premium overseas” bracket and is almost certain to trigger interest from multiple franchises.
Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand (Top-Order Batting All-Rounder)
Rachin Ravindra has very quickly transformed from a promising youngster into one of the most talked-about multi-dimensional cricketers in the world. IPL franchises love players who give them tactical options, Ravindra is exactly the kind of cricketer teams will be happy to invest big money in for the medium to long term.
Michael Bracewell - New Zealand (Spin-Bowling All-Rounder)
Michael Bracewell offers a very smart T20 profile: off-spin that can be bowled in various phases of the innings and middle-order batting with the ability to clear the ropes. If there’s a franchise looking for a calm, thinking all-rounder who adds both control and depth, he can attract strong bids.
David Miller - South Africa (Middle-Order Finisher)
David Miller remains one of the most feared finishers in the T20 game. A left-hander ideally suited to the No. 5/6 role, he thrives in run chases and at the death, where his ability to target straight and midwicket boundaries turns tight games. Teams that struggled to close out innings in 2025 or lacked a strong left-handed presence in the middle order will see Miller as a proven solution.
Anrich Nortje - South Africa (Express Fast Bowler)
Anrich Nortje brings raw, hostile pace, something every IPL side craves but few can actually secure. Consistently operating in the mid to high 140s and often touching 150 km/h, he can blast out top-order batters with the new ball and also bowl intimidating hard lengths at the death. If he’s fully fit and available, his combination of pace, experience and wicket-taking ability makes him a prime candidate for a high-price tussle.
Matt Henry - New Zealand (New-Ball Specialist Seamer)
Matt Henry may not be as flashy as some of the express quicks, but he offers exactly what many franchises quietly crave: high-quality new-ball bowling and relentless discipline. Teams that leaked runs in the power play or struggled to find regular early breakthroughs could see Henry as a stabilising overseas pick.
Matheesha Pathirana - Sri Lanka (Death-Over Specialist)
Matheesha Pathirana has already built a reputation as one of the most exciting young death bowlers in T20 cricket. Death-overs specialists are extremely rare; most bowlers prefer the new ball or middle overs, so someone who genuinely thrives at the back end becomes a high-value commodity by default.
Quinton de Kock - South Africa (Wicketkeeper-Opener)
Quinton de Kock is the definition of high-impact at the top of the order. A left-handed wicketkeeper-batter with vast IPL and international experience, he is one of the most attractive options, and if more than one franchise feels that gap, his price can escalate quickly.
Trending Photos