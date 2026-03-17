10 overseas players who will make IPL debut in 2026 for KKR, DC, RCB, MI, PBKS, CSK; Finn Allen, Jacob Duffy, Ben Duckett &... check full list

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The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will start on March 28 with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The upcoming IPL 2026 season will bring fresh excitement with several overseas talents making their debut this season. A notable number of these debutants are expected to feature prominently, adding firepower, mystery spin, pace, and explosive batting to the mix.

Here is a list of 10 overseas players who are set to make their highly anticipated IPL debuts in 2026: