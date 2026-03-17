10 overseas players who will make IPL debut in 2026 for KKR, DC, RCB, MI, PBKS, CSK; Finn Allen, Jacob Duffy, Ben Duckett &... check full list
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will start on March 28 with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The upcoming IPL 2026 season will bring fresh excitement with several overseas talents making their debut this season. A notable number of these debutants are expected to feature prominently, adding firepower, mystery spin, pace, and explosive batting to the mix.
Here is a list of 10 overseas players who are set to make their highly anticipated IPL debuts in 2026:
1. Finn Allen (New Zealand, KKR)
Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen was in red-hot form for New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Finn Allen is yet to make his official IPL debut despite being a regular in the league's squads since 2021. He was first signed by RCB in 2021 as a replacement for Josh Philippe and was later bought in the 2022 auction for 80 Lakhs. He remained with the team through 2023 but did not feature in any matches. After going unsold in 2025, Allen was signed by KKR for 2 Crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction and set to play a key role for the Kolkata-based franchise in the upcoming season. (Pic credit: ICC/RCB) (Pic credit: ICC/KKR)
2. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka, DC)
After years of consistent scoring for Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka finally got an IPL contract after he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore in the mini-auction. Nissanka, who is set to make his IPL debut in IPL 2026, provides a steady, high-quality anchor at the top. His consistency in limited-overs cricket positions him as a key addition to solve DC's opening woes. (Pic credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)
3. Jacob Duffy (New Zealand, RCB)
With the defending champions RCB looking to bolster their pace battery, Jacob Duffy arrives at RCB with an impressive reputation. Duffy, the 31-year-old New Zealand had a stellar 2025 and his ability to swing the ball at pace makes him the perfect tactical insurance for Josh Hazlewood, who is currently recovering from his injury ahead of the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: ICC/BCCI)
4. Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe, KKR)
Blessing Muzarabani, the tall pace pacer from Zimbabwe, joined KKR as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. Fresh off impressive performances in the 2026 T20 World Cup, Muzarabani is all set to make his IPL debut in 2026 season and tipped to lead the KKR overseas fast-bowling attack and make an immediate impact with his bounce and variations. (Pic credit: IANS/KKR)
5. Ben Duckett (England, DC)
It’s almost hard to believe that Ben Duckett, a cornerstone of England's 'Bazball' era, hasn't played the IPL yet. Acquired for Rs 2 crore in the 2026 auction, Duckett, who is regarded as one of the best current openers across formats, is the frontrunner to bat at top order and solve Delhi Capitals' opening woes. DC struggled with top-order stability last season, and Duckett’s proactive approach at the top of the order is expected to provide the early momentum the franchise has been looking for. (Pic credit: DC/England Cricket)
6. Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan, MI)
Allah Ghazanfar, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, was signed in the 2025 mega auction but missed last season due to injury. Now fit, Ghazanfar represents the next wave of Afghan talent and could add intrigue to MI's spin department in his debut IPL season in 2026. (Pic credit: IPL/ACB)
7. Jordan Cox (England, RCB)
A versatile wicketkeeper-batter, Jordan Cox is one of the most exciting players in the English circuit. RCB secured him for his base price of Rs 75 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction, looking for middle-order explosiveness. He could be the "X-factor" finisher Bengaluru needs. (Pic credit: England Cricket/RCB)
8. Cooper Connolly (Australia, PBKS)
Young Australian Cooper Connolly was specifically targeted by Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the IPL 2026 auction. Connolly is known for his cool temperament in high-pressure chases (proven in the BBL) and offers a handy left-arm spin option. With PBKS looking for a designated finisher to partner with Shashank Singh, Connolly is likely to slot straight into the XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS/PBKS)
9. Zak Foulkes (New Zealand, CSK)
New Zealand all-rounder Zak Foulkes was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2026 auction for his base price of Rs 75 lakh. His signing is part of CSK's clear strategy for the 2026 season to bolster their all-round depth. (Pic credit: BlackCaps/CSK)
10. Ben Dwarshuis (Australia, PBKS)
Ben Dwarshuis, the left-arm pacer from Australia was picked by Australia for Rs 4.40 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. His all-round skills and death-bowling prowess make him an asset in PBKS' playing XI. (Pic credit: Cricket Australia/PBKS)
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