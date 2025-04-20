10 Players To Hit A Six On 1st Ball Of IPL Career: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell; Check Full List

photoDetails

english

2888850

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi began his IPL career with a six off his first delivery, bowled by Shardul Thakur in Jaipur on Saturday. Vaibhav, the IPL's youngest debutant, who was brought in as an Impact Player in Rajasthan Royals' chase, became the 10th cricketer to hit a six on the first ball in IPL.

Here's list of players who have hit six on the first ball of their IPL career: