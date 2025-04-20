10 Players To Hit A Six On 1st Ball Of IPL Career: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell; Check Full List
The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi began his IPL career with a six off his first delivery, bowled by Shardul Thakur in Jaipur on Saturday. Vaibhav, the IPL's youngest debutant, who was brought in as an Impact Player in Rajasthan Royals' chase, became the 10th cricketer to hit a six on the first ball in IPL.
Here's list of players who have hit six on the first ball of their IPL career:
1. Rob Quiney (Rajasthan Royals)
Rajasthan Royals batter Rob Quiney was the first-ever player to hit a six of the first ball of IPL career. He achieved this feat during IPL 2009.
2. Kevon Cooper (Rajasthan Royals)
Rajasthan Royals batter Kevon Cooper also started his IPL career with a six during the 2012 season.
3. Andre Russell (Delhi Daredevils)
Andre Russell, who is known for his explosive power-hitting, started his IPL journey with a six for Delhi Daredevils during the 2012 season.
4. Carlos Brathwaite (Delhi Daredevils)
Carlos Brathwaite also started his IPL career with a six during the 2016 season with Delhi Daredevils.
5. Aniket Choudhary (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Aniket Choudhary began his IPL career with a six during the 2017 season.
6. Javon Searles (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders player Javon Searles made a memorable IPL debut with a six off his first ball during the 2018 season.
7. Siddhesh Lad (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians batter Siddhesh Lad started his IPL career with a six during the 2017 season.
8. Mahesh Theekshana (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings player Maheesh Theekshana also hit six off his very first ball in IPL. It was a rare instance of a spinner achieving this feat.
9. Sameer Rizvi (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings batter Sameer Rizvi announced his arrival in IPL with style, hitting a six off the first ball during the 2025 season.
10. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi started his IPL career in spectacular style with a massive six off the first ball he faced, bowled by Shardul Thakur in Jaipur on Saturday.
The 14-year-old Vaibhav, who came into the Rajasthan Royals XI as an Impact Player and opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Sanju Samson, scored 34 off 20 on his IPL debut.
