10 Players Who Are Missing In India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad After Featuring In 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer And...

India on Tuesday, August 19, announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

Interestingly, the Indian Asia Cup squad has undergone significant changes from 2023 to 2025 due to retirements, form, fitness, and other reasons.

Here's list of player, who were part of India's Asia Cup squad in 2023 but won't feature during 2025 edition of the tournament: