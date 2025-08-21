Advertisement
10 Players Who Are Missing In India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad After Featuring In 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer And...
10 Players Who Are Missing In India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad After Featuring In 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer And...

India on Tuesday, August 19, announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

Interestingly, the Indian Asia Cup squad has undergone significant changes from 2023 to 2025 due to retirements, form, fitness, and other reasons.

Here's list of player, who were part of India's Asia Cup squad in 2023 but won't feature during 2025 edition of the tournament:

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
1. Rohit Sharma

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was the captain of India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Rohit Sharma won't feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 as he has retired from  T20I cricket after leading India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024. Notably, the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20I format keeping in mind the preparation of teams for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. Virat Kohli

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was the key batter in India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Virat won't feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 as he has retired from  T20I cricket after India's T20 World Cup win in 2024. (Pic credit: IANS)  

3. Ravindra Jadeja

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was one of the key members of India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Jadeja won't play in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 as he has retired from T20I cricket after India's T20 World Cup win in 2024. (Pic credit: IANS)  

4. Shreyas Iyer

4. Shreyas Iyer

Star batter Shreyas Iyer was also part of India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Shreyas is not included in the 2025 main squad or standby list, despite a strong IPL 2025 performance. After scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and leading Punjab Kings to the final, Iyer was expected to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, he wasn't selected in India's squad as the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that Shreyas will have to wait for his chances. (Pic credit: IANS)  

5. Mohammed Siraj

5. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was the hero for India with the ball during the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. However, Siraj has been picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite a strong performance in the Test series against England.  

6. KL Rahul

6. KL Rahul

India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul was a key batter in India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Rahul was overlooked for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 despite scoring 539 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025. (Pic credit: IANS)  

7. Ishan Kishan

7. Ishan Kishan

Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan was part of India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Ishan who is not part of India’s current T20I roadmap due to form and selection dynamics for quite some time, wasn't picked for Asia Cup 2025. He is currently injured as well. (Pic credit: IANS)  

8. Mohammed Shami

8. Mohammed Shami

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was also part of India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Shami hasn't been picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 due to fitness issues and lack of game time. (Pic credit: IANS)  

9. Prasidh Krishna

9. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna was also part of India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in Sri Lanka. However, Prasidh hasn't been picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite his sensational performance in IPL 2025. Prasidh won the Purple Cap during the IPL 2025 after picking 25 wickets for Gujarat Titans in 15 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)  

10. Shardul Thakur

10. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, who was also part of India's winning squad during the Asia Cup 2023, has fallen out of favor in India’s T20I setup in the last few years. As a result, he hasn't been picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

