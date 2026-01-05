10 Players With Most Hundreds In Test Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting For 3rd Spot; Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith At...

photoDetails

Star England batter Joe Root equalled Ricky Ponting in equal-third in the all-time men's Test century list after scoring his 41st hundred on Monday. He achieved the huge milestone with a score of 160 on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 5, 2026.

This milestone was particularly sweet for him, as it was his second century of this Ashes series, finally silencing the long-standing critique regarding his record in Australia.

Here's list of batters with most hundreds in Test cricket history: