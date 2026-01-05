Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3003697https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/10-players-with-most-hundreds-in-test-cricket-sachin-tendulkar-on-top-joe-root-equals-ricky-ponting-for-3rd-spot-rahul-dravid-steve-smith-at-3003697
NewsPhotos10 Players With Most Hundreds In Test Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting For 3rd Spot; Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith At...
photoDetails

10 Players With Most Hundreds In Test Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting For 3rd Spot; Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith At...

Star England batter Joe Root equalled Ricky Ponting in equal-third in the all-time men's Test century list after scoring his 41st hundred on Monday. He achieved the huge milestone with a score of 160 on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 5, 2026.  

This milestone was particularly sweet for him, as it was his second century of this Ashes series, finally silencing the long-standing critique regarding his record in Australia.

Here's list of batters with most hundreds in Test cricket history:

Updated:Jan 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 51 Centuries

1/10
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 51 Centuries

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is arguably the greatest batter ever, holds the record for scoring most centuries (51) in Test cricket. He is also the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. Tendulkar’s longevity and technical perfection allowed him to score hundreds in every corner of the globe. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 Centuries

2/10
2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 Centuries

Jacques Kallis, one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, scored second most centuries (45) in Test cricket. During his legendary career, Kallis scored 13,289 runs and took 292 wickets, which is a rare feat for an all-rounder. (Pic credit: ICC)    

Follow Us

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) & Joe Root (England) - 41 Centuries

3/10
3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) & Joe Root (England) - 41 Centuries

Ricky Ponting, the face of Australia's golden era, was known for his aggressive pull shots and dominant captaincy. He is third in the list with 41 Test centuries. On January 5, 2026, England batter Joe Root officially joined Ponting at 41 centuries on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Root is currently the only player on this list with a realistic chance of challenging Tendulkar’s record of 51, having scored over 20 centuries since the start of 2021. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

4. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 38 Centuries

4/10
4. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 38 Centuries

Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka’s finest batters, scored 38 centuries with an impressive batting average of 57.40. Known for his elegant cover drives and wristy flicks, Sangakkara scored 12,400 runs in Test cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)    

Follow Us

5. Steve Smith (Australia) - 36 Centuries

5/10
5. Steve Smith (Australia) - 36 Centuries

Star Australia batter Steve Smith has scored 36 centuries in Test cricket so far. Given his batting quality, Smith is likely to climb higher on the list of Test centuries.  (Pic credit: ICC)    

Follow Us

6. Rahul Dravid (India) - 36 Centuries

6/10
6. Rahul Dravid (India) - 36 Centuries

Rahul Dravid, known as "The Wall" for his resolute defense, scored 36 centuries in Test cricket. His ability to play long, match-saving innings was crucial for India in Test cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)    

Follow Us

7. Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 34 Centuries

7/10
7. Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 34 Centuries

Pakistan batter Younis Khan hit 34 centuries in Test centuries. He was one of the biggest match-winners for Pakistan in Test cricket during his playing days. (Pic credit: ICC)     

Follow Us

8. Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 34 Centuries

8/10
8. Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 34 Centuries

Sunil Gavaskar, who was the first batter to cross 10,000 Test runs, scored 34 centuries. His technical prowess was unmatched and he faced fearsome pace attacks in the pre-helmet era. (Pic credit: ICC)    

Follow Us

9. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 34 Centuries

9/10
9. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 34 Centuries

West Indies batting great Brian Lara scored 34 centuries in Test cricket. Notably, Lara also holds the record for the highest individual Test score (400* against England in 2004). (Pic credit: ICC)    

Follow Us

10. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 34 Centuries

10/10
10. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 34 Centuries

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who is one of the most prolific batters in the history of Test cricket, finished his career with 34 centuries in the format. (Pic credit: ICC)    

Follow Us
Joe RootJoe Root vs EnglandJoe Root Test centuriesJoe Root Test centuries recordsJoe Root Ashes Test centuryJoe Root centuryJoe Root Ricky Ponting Test centuryJoe Root Ricky Ponting Test century recordJoe Root Ashes 2025 performanceJoe Root Sachin Tendulkar recordJoe Root Sachin Tendulkar Test century recordAus vs EngAustralia Vs EnglandAustralia vs England AshesAUS vs ENG Ashes seriesSteve Smith Test centuriesSachin TendulkarSachin Tendulkar centuriesSachin Tendulkar recordsSachin Tendulkar Test centuries recordSachin Tendulkar Joe RootJacques KallisJacques Kallis Test centuriesRahul DravidRahul Dravid Test recordsRahul Dravid Test centuriesRicky PontingRicky Ponting Test centuriesSteve SmithSteve Smith Test recordsKumar SangakkaraKumar Sangakkara Test centuriesYounis KhanYounis Khan Test centuriesSunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar Test centuriesBrian LaraBrian Lara Test centuriesMahela JayawardeneJayawardene
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Old Tjikko
Meet ‘Old Tjikko’: The 9,550-Year-Old Tree; And It’s Still Alive- Meet 10 Oldest Trees In World
camera icon7
title
Busiest Airport in India
India's Busiest Airport: Also Ranks 9th In The World; Not Mumbai Or Bengaluru, It Is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Meet Predicted Wicket-Keepers Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH For IPL 2026 - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
winter fashion 2026
7 Essential Winter Wardrobe Staples Every Woman Needs To Effortlessly Slay 2026 Fashion Trends
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026
Pakistan & Bangladesh Cricketers To Feature In IPL - In Pics