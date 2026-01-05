10 Players With Most Hundreds In Test Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting For 3rd Spot; Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith At...
Star England batter Joe Root equalled Ricky Ponting in equal-third in the all-time men's Test century list after scoring his 41st hundred on Monday. He achieved the huge milestone with a score of 160 on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 5, 2026.
This milestone was particularly sweet for him, as it was his second century of this Ashes series, finally silencing the long-standing critique regarding his record in Australia.
Here's list of batters with most hundreds in Test cricket history:
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 51 Centuries
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is arguably the greatest batter ever, holds the record for scoring most centuries (51) in Test cricket. He is also the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. Tendulkar’s longevity and technical perfection allowed him to score hundreds in every corner of the globe. (Pic credit: ICC)
2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 Centuries
Jacques Kallis, one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, scored second most centuries (45) in Test cricket. During his legendary career, Kallis scored 13,289 runs and took 292 wickets, which is a rare feat for an all-rounder. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) & Joe Root (England) - 41 Centuries
Ricky Ponting, the face of Australia's golden era, was known for his aggressive pull shots and dominant captaincy. He is third in the list with 41 Test centuries. On January 5, 2026, England batter Joe Root officially joined Ponting at 41 centuries on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Root is currently the only player on this list with a realistic chance of challenging Tendulkar’s record of 51, having scored over 20 centuries since the start of 2021. (Pic credit: ICC)
4. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 38 Centuries
Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka’s finest batters, scored 38 centuries with an impressive batting average of 57.40. Known for his elegant cover drives and wristy flicks, Sangakkara scored 12,400 runs in Test cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
5. Steve Smith (Australia) - 36 Centuries
Star Australia batter Steve Smith has scored 36 centuries in Test cricket so far. Given his batting quality, Smith is likely to climb higher on the list of Test centuries. (Pic credit: ICC)
6. Rahul Dravid (India) - 36 Centuries
Rahul Dravid, known as "The Wall" for his resolute defense, scored 36 centuries in Test cricket. His ability to play long, match-saving innings was crucial for India in Test cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
7. Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 34 Centuries
Pakistan batter Younis Khan hit 34 centuries in Test centuries. He was one of the biggest match-winners for Pakistan in Test cricket during his playing days. (Pic credit: ICC)
8. Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 34 Centuries
Sunil Gavaskar, who was the first batter to cross 10,000 Test runs, scored 34 centuries. His technical prowess was unmatched and he faced fearsome pace attacks in the pre-helmet era. (Pic credit: ICC)
9. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 34 Centuries
West Indies batting great Brian Lara scored 34 centuries in Test cricket. Notably, Lara also holds the record for the highest individual Test score (400* against England in 2004). (Pic credit: ICC)
10. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 34 Centuries
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who is one of the most prolific batters in the history of Test cricket, finished his career with 34 centuries in the format. (Pic credit: ICC)
Trending Photos