10 Players With Most Hundreds In WTC History: Joe Root At Top, Shubman Gill At 5th, Rohit Sharma At...
Shubman Gill has become the Indian player with most centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Gill, India's Test captain, achieved the huge milestone after he struck an unbeaten century in the second match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Overall, Gill is at the fifth spot in the list of batters with most centuries in the World Test Championship.
Here's list of players who have scored most centuries in WTC history:
1. Joe Root - 21 Centuries
England's batting star Joe Root stands head and shoulders above the rest as the player with the most centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. His remarkable tally of 21 hundreds places him significantly ahead of his closest competitors, showcasing his consistent run-scoring prowess in the modern era of Test cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Steve Smith - 13 Centuries
Australian stalwart Steve Smith has scored the most centuries (13) in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Smith, who is known for his unorthodox technique and insatiable appetite for runs, has been a vital cog in Australia's formidable Test lineup in the last one decade and so. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Kane Williamson - 11 Centuries
New Zealand batting legend Kane Williamson has scored 11 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. With his classical and elegant batting style, Williamson has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting order over the years. (Pic credit: ICC)
4. Marnus Labuschagne - 11 Centuries
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has scored 11 centuries in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Labuschagne, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in Test cricket, has been inconsistent in the last few years of Test cricket. (Pic credit: Cricket Australia)
5. Shubman Gill - 10 Centuries
India Test captain Shubman Gill's recent century against West Indies elevated him to fifth in the list of batters scoring most centuries in in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. Gill now has 10 hundreds to his name in WTC history so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Harry Brook - 9 Centuries
Harry Brook has emerged as a rising star for England in the last few years. Brook has scored 9 centuries in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Rohit Sharma - 9 Centuries
Former India captain Rohit Sharma finished his Test career with 9 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. Rohit was a key batter for India in the last two WTC cycles. (Pic credit: ICC)
8. Dhananjaya de Silva - 8 Centuries
Dhananjaya de Silva has scored 8 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. He has been a key player for Sri Lanka in the last two WTC cycles. (Pic credit: ICC)
9. Babar Azam - 8 Centuries
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has scored 8 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. (Pic credit: ICC)
10. Usman Khawaja - 8 Centuries
Australia opener Usman Khawaja has also scored 8 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. His runs at the top have been vital for Australia in the WTC cycle.
Trending Photos