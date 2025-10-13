Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971628https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/10-players-with-most-hundreds-in-wtc-history-joe-root-at-top-shubman-gill-at-5th-rohit-sharma-at-2971628
NewsPhotos10 Players With Most Hundreds In WTC History: Joe Root At Top, Shubman Gill At 5th, Rohit Sharma At...
photoDetails

10 Players With Most Hundreds In WTC History: Joe Root At Top, Shubman Gill At 5th, Rohit Sharma At...

Shubman Gill has become the Indian player with most centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Gill, India's Test captain, achieved the huge milestone after he struck an unbeaten century in the second match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Overall, Gill is at the fifth spot in the list of batters with most centuries in the World Test Championship.

Here's list of players who have scored most centuries in WTC history:

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Joe Root - 21 Centuries

1/10
1. Joe Root - 21 Centuries

England's batting star Joe Root stands head and shoulders above the rest as the player with the most centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. His remarkable tally of 21 hundreds places him significantly ahead of his closest competitors, showcasing his consistent run-scoring prowess in the modern era of Test cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

2. Steve Smith - 13 Centuries

2/10
2. Steve Smith - 13 Centuries

Australian stalwart Steve Smith has scored the most centuries (13) in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Smith, who is known for his unorthodox technique and insatiable appetite for runs, has been a vital cog in Australia's formidable Test lineup in the last one decade and so. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Follow Us

3. Kane Williamson - 11 Centuries

3/10
3. Kane Williamson - 11 Centuries

New Zealand batting legend Kane Williamson has scored 11 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. With his classical and elegant batting style, Williamson has been the backbone of the Kiwi batting order over the years. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Follow Us

4. Marnus Labuschagne - 11 Centuries

4/10
4. Marnus Labuschagne - 11 Centuries

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has scored 11 centuries in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Labuschagne, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in Test cricket, has been inconsistent in the last few years of Test cricket. (Pic credit: Cricket Australia)

 

Follow Us

5. Shubman Gill - 10 Centuries

5/10
5. Shubman Gill - 10 Centuries

India Test captain Shubman Gill's recent century against West Indies elevated him to fifth in the list of batters scoring most centuries in in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. Gill now has 10 hundreds to his name in WTC history so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

6. Harry Brook - 9 Centuries

6/10
6. Harry Brook - 9 Centuries

Harry Brook has emerged as a rising star for England in the last few years. Brook has scored 9 centuries in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

7. Rohit Sharma - 9 Centuries

7/10
7. Rohit Sharma - 9 Centuries

Former India captain Rohit Sharma finished his Test career with 9 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. Rohit was a key batter for India in the last two WTC cycles. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Follow Us

8. Dhananjaya de Silva - 8 Centuries

8/10
8. Dhananjaya de Silva - 8 Centuries

Dhananjaya de Silva has scored 8 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. He has been a key player for Sri Lanka in the last two WTC cycles. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Follow Us

9. Babar Azam - 8 Centuries

9/10
9. Babar Azam - 8 Centuries

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has scored 8 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Follow Us

10. Usman Khawaja - 8 Centuries

10/10
10. Usman Khawaja - 8 Centuries

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has also scored 8 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. His runs at the top have been vital for Australia in the WTC cycle.

 

 

Follow Us
World Test ChampionshipWTCWorld Test Championship historyWorld Test Championship CenturiesWTC CenturiesMost Hundreds WTCMost Hundreds WTC HistoryMost Centuries WTC HistoryJoe RootJoe Root WTC HundredsJoe Root Test recordsJoe Root Test centuriesSteve SmithSteve Smith WTC HundredsSteve Smith Test recordsSteve Smith Test centuriesKane WilliamsonKane Williamson WTC hundredsKane Williamson Test recordsKane Williamson test centuriesMarnus LabuschagneMarnus Labuschagne WTC HundredsShubman GillShubman Gill Test RecordsShubman Gill WTC HundredsShubman Gill Test centuriesHarry BrookHarry Brook WTC HundredsRohit SharmaRohit Sharma Test recordsRohit Sharma test centuriesRohit Sharma WTC HundredsDhananjaya de SilvaDhananjaya de Silva WTC HundredsBabar AzamBabar Azam WTC HundredsUsman KhawajaUsman Khawaja WTC HundredsUsman Khawaja Test records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For October 13- 19: You May Feel Mentally Restless Or Distracted, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
camera icon7
title
Zoho
India’s 7 Most Valuable Bootstrapped Giants: From NSE’s Rs 5 Lakh Crore Power To Serum Institute, Zoho, And Zerodha Leading A USD 100 Billion Self-Made Empires
camera icon8
title
Diwali outfits 2025
Looking For The Perfect Diwali Outfit? Here Are 6 Trendy And Glamorous Looks To Try This Festive Season
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For October 13- 19: Your Week Is Full With Passion, Zodiacs