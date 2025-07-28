10 Players With Most International Centuries At Age Of 25: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Follows, Shubman Gill Equals Chris Gayle At...
1. Sachin Tendulkar - 40 Centuries
Sachin Tendulkar, who went on to become arguably the best batter in the world, had smashed 40 centuries at the age of 25, showcasing his prodigious talent. His ability to produce match-winning performances across formats and conditions made him a global icon by his mid-20s.
2. Virat Kohli - 26 Centuries
Star India batter Virat Kohli, who is known for his consistency and chase-mastery, had scored 26 international at the age of 25, establishing himself as a modern great. Virat went on to become one of the biggest match-winners in world cricket.
3. Kane Williamson - 21 Centuries
Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who is known for his elegant batting style and ability to perform under pressure, had scored 21 international centuries at the age of 25. Williamson went on to become one of the biggest match-winners for New Zealand.
4. Joe Root - 19 Centuries
Joe Root, who is known for his classical batting technique, had scored 19 international centuries at the age of 25. Root has now become one of England’s greatest batters.
5. Shubman Gill - 18 Centuries
As of now, India Test captain Shubman Gill, at age 25 (born September 8, 1999), has scored 18 international centuries. Given his red-hot form and batting potential, Shubman is set to climb higher on the all-time century list.
6. Chris Gayle - 18 Centuries
Chris Gayle, who is known for his explosive batting, had scored 18 international centuries at the age of 25. Gayle went on to become one of the biggest match-winners for West Indies across formats.
7. Graeme Smith - 17 Centuries
Graeme Smith, who was known for his leadership and ability to play monumental innings, especially in Test cricket, had scored 17 international centuries at the age of 25. He has been a key figure for South Africa.
8. Babar Azam - 16 Centuries
Pakistan batter Babar Azam had around 16 centuries at the age of 25. He has become one of the key batters for Pakistan across formats over the years.
9. Alastair Cook - 16 Centuries
Alastair Cook, who is regarded as one of England’s greatest Test batters, had recorded 16 centuries at the age of 25.
10. Quinton de Kock - 16 Centuries
South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who is widely regarded as one of the most talented wicketkeeper-batters of this generation, had recorded 16 centuries at the age of 25.
