Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2938218https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/10-players-with-most-international-centuries-at-age-of-25-sachin-tendulkar-on-top-virat-kohli-follows-shubman-gill-equals-chris-gayle-at-2938218
NewsPhotos10 Players With Most International Centuries At Age Of 25: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Follows, Shubman Gill Equals Chris Gayle At...
photoDetails

10 Players With Most International Centuries At Age Of 25: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Follows, Shubman Gill Equals Chris Gayle At...

Over the years, several prodigies have impressed the cricketing world with their breathtaking performances early in their international careers. After Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, another Indian batter Shubman Gill is also scoring centuries after centuries at an young age and playing a key role in team's win.
Updated:Jul 28, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Sachin Tendulkar - 40 Centuries

1/10
1. Sachin Tendulkar - 40 Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar, who went on to become arguably the best batter in the world, had smashed 40 centuries at the age of 25, showcasing his prodigious talent. His ability to produce match-winning performances across formats and conditions made him a global icon by his mid-20s.  

Follow Us

2. Virat Kohli - 26 Centuries

2/10
2. Virat Kohli - 26 Centuries

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who is known for his consistency and chase-mastery, had scored 26 international at the age of 25, establishing himself as a modern great. Virat went on to become one of the biggest match-winners in world cricket.  

Follow Us

3. Kane Williamson - 21 Centuries

3/10
3. Kane Williamson - 21 Centuries

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who is known for his elegant batting style and ability to perform under pressure, had scored 21 international centuries at the age of 25. Williamson went on to become one of the biggest match-winners for New Zealand.  

Follow Us

4. Joe Root - 19 Centuries

4/10
4. Joe Root - 19 Centuries

Joe Root, who is known for his classical batting technique, had scored 19 international centuries at the age of 25. Root has now become one of England’s greatest batters.  

Follow Us

5. Shubman Gill - 18 Centuries

5/10
5. Shubman Gill - 18 Centuries

As of now, India Test captain Shubman Gill, at age 25 (born September 8, 1999), has scored 18 international centuries. Given his red-hot form and batting potential, Shubman is set to climb higher on the all-time century list.  

Follow Us

6. Chris Gayle - 18 Centuries

6/10
6. Chris Gayle - 18 Centuries

Chris Gayle, who is known for his explosive batting, had scored 18 international centuries at the age of 25. Gayle went on to become one of the biggest match-winners for West Indies across formats.  

Follow Us

7. Graeme Smith - 17 Centuries

7/10
7. Graeme Smith - 17 Centuries

Graeme Smith, who was known for his leadership and ability to play monumental innings, especially in Test cricket, had scored 17 international centuries at the age of 25. He has been a key figure for South Africa.  

Follow Us

8. Babar Azam - 16 Centuries

8/10
8. Babar Azam - 16 Centuries

Pakistan batter Babar Azam had around 16 centuries at the age of 25. He has become one of the key batters for Pakistan across formats over the years.  

Follow Us

9. Alastair Cook - 16 Centuries

9/10
9. Alastair Cook - 16 Centuries

Alastair Cook, who is regarded as one of England’s greatest Test batters, had recorded 16 centuries at the age of 25.    

Follow Us

10. Quinton de Kock - 16 Centuries

10/10
10. Quinton de Kock - 16 Centuries

South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who is widely regarded as one of the most talented wicketkeeper-batters of this generation, had recorded 16 centuries at the age of 25.    

Follow Us
Ind vs EngEng vs IndIND vs ENG Test seriesIndia vs EnglandAnderson-Tendulkar TrophyIND vs ENG Test cricketShubman GillShubman Gill recordsshubman gill centuryShubman Gill Test RecordsShubman Gill Chrish GayleShubman Gill International CenturiesSachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar centuriesSachin Tendulkar Test CricketSachin Tendulkar recordsSachin Tendulkar International CenturiesVirat KohliVirat Kohli recordsVirat Kohli centuryVirat Kohli International CenturiesVirat Kohli centuriesChris GayleChris Gayle recordsChris Gayle Test centuriesChris Gayle International CenturiesChris Gayle sixesJoe RootJoe Root vs IndiaJoe Root Test centuriesJoe Root recordsJoe Root International CenturiesJoe Root Test recordsKane WilliamsonKane Williamson recordsKane Williamson International CenturiesGraeme SmithGraeme Smith RecordsBabar AzamBabar Azam recordsBabar Azam centuriesAlastair CookAlastair Cook recordsAlastair Cook International Centuries
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Players With Most International Centuries At Age Of 25: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Follows, Shubman Gill Equals Chris Gayle At...
camera icon8
title
Technology
Best Smartphones With Multiple Rear Camera Setups Under Rs 50,000 In India You Should Buy Ahead of Rakshabandhan
camera icon9
title
Morning Drinks
7 Morning Drinks Besides Coffee That Naturally Boost Your Mood
camera icon7
title
Forget Physical Gold, This RBI Gold Scheme Is Giving Massive 251% Returns
camera icon8
title
Healthy Food Swaps
Trying To Eat Healthier? Start With These 7 Swaps
NEWS ON ONE CLICK