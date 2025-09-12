10 Players With Most Runs In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Virat Kohli On Top, Md Rizwan At 2nd; Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam At...

photoDetails

english

2959011

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. This high-octane clash, set to unfold in the UAE, promises another chapter in their storied history. While team victories are paramount, individual brilliance with the bat has often defined these encounters over the years, etching players into the annals of this celebrated rivalry.

Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash, let's take a look at top 10 run-scorers in T20I matches between India and Pakistan: