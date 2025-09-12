Advertisement
10 Players With Most Runs In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Virat Kohli On Top, Md Rizwan At 2nd; Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam At...

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. This high-octane clash, set to unfold in the UAE, promises another chapter in their storied history. While team victories are paramount, individual brilliance with the bat has often defined these encounters over the years, etching players into the annals of this celebrated rivalry.

Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash, let's take a look at top 10 run-scorers in T20I matches between India and Pakistan:

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
1. Virat Kohli

1/10
1. Virat Kohli

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, who is known for his consistent performances in high-pressure games, has scored the most runs in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Kohli has scored 492 runs in 11 matches against Pakistan with the help of five fifties. (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. Mohammad Rizwan

2/10
2. Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan, who has been Pakistan's standout performer in the last few years, has scored the second most runs in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Rizwan has scored 228 runs in 5 matches against India with the help of two fifties. (Pic credit: ICC)  

3. Shoaib Malik

3/10
3. Shoaib Malik

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik occupies the third spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Malik has scored 164 runs in 9 matches against India with the help of one fifty. (Pic credit: ICC)  

4. Mohammad Hafeez

4/10
4. Mohammad Hafeez

Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is at the fourth spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Hafeez has scored 156 runs in 8 matches against India with the help of two fifties. (Pic credit: ICC)  

5. Yuvraj Singh

5/10
5. Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh occupies the fifth spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Yuvraj has scored 155 runs in 8 matches against Pakistan with the help of one fifty. (Pic credit: ICC)  

6. Gautam Gambhir

6/10
6. Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, the current India coach is at the sixth spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Gambhir has scored 139 runs in 5 matches against Pakistan with the help of one fifty. (Pic credit: ICC)  

7. Rohit Sharma

7/10
7. Rohit Sharma

Star India opener Rohit Sharma occupies the seventh spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Rohit has scored 127 runs in 12 matches against Pakistan. (Pic credit: IANS)  

8. Babar Azam

8/10
8. Babar Azam

Star batter Babar Azam is at the eighth spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Babar has scored 105 runs in 5 matches against India with the help of one fifty. (Pic credit: IANS)  

9. Umar Akmal

9/10
9. Umar Akmal

Former wicket-keeper batter Umar Akmal occupies the ninth spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Akmal has scored 103 runs in 6 matches against India. (Pic credit: ICC)  

10. Misbah-ul-Haq

10/10
10. Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq is at the tenth spot in the run scoring list in the T20Is between India and Pakistan. Misbah has scored 96 runs in 2 matches against India with the help of one fifty. (Pic credit: ICC)  

