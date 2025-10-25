10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma At...
Star India batter Virat Kohli has surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODI history. Kohli achieved the milestone during his impressive knock against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. The 36-year-old Kohli is now only behind legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is sitting at the top of the table with a massive tally of runs.
Here's list of top 10 players with most runs in ODI cricket history:
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India)
Sachin Tendulkar, who is fondly called the "God of Cricket" or "Master Blaster", stands alone at the pinnacle of ODI run-scoring. His career spanned an incredible 23 years, during which he redefined batting with his flawless technique and insatiable hunger for runs. With a tally of 18,426 runs in 463 matches, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in ODI cricket history. His record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon, making him truly a phenomenon of the game. (Pic credit: ICC)
2. Virat Kohli (India)
Still an active player and rapidly climbing the charts, Virat Kohli is a modern-day master of ODI cricket. His incredible consistency, unparalleled chasing abilities, and record-breaking century count make him one of the greatest ever in ODIs. As of now, Kohli has scored 14255 runs in 305 matches at an astonishing average of 57.71, the highest among the top 10. From his debut in 2008 to playing multiple match-winning knocks, he's redefined fitness and consistency in modern cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
A picture of elegance and consistency, Kumar Sangakkara was the backbone of Sri Lanka's batting for many years. While operating as a wicketkeeper-batter for a significant portion of his career, Sangakkara scored 14234 runs in 404 matches with an average of 41.98 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Ricky Ponting (Australia)
One of the most successful captains in cricket history, Ricky Ponting was also a prolific run-scorer in ODI cricket. His aggressive style and ability to perform under pressure made him a great player. Ponting, who led Australia to back-to-back World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007, often leading from the front with his bat, scored 13,704 runs in 375 matches at an average of 42.03 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
5. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
Sanath Jayasuriya, the attacking Sri Lankan opener, revolutionized ODI batting with his fearless approach. His ability to decimate bowling attacks in the powerplay overs set the tone for many Sri Lankan victories. With his swashbuckling batting style, Jayasuriya scored 13430 runs in 445 matches at an average of 32.36 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
6. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
Another Sri Lankan stalwart, Mahela Jayawardene was known for his silken touch and ability to find gaps with ease. Jayawardene, who was a master at building innings and accelerating when needed, scored 12650 runs in 448 matches at an average of 33.37 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
7. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)
A giant of Pakistani cricket, Inzamam-ul-Haq possessed an effortless elegance in his batting. Inzamam, who was a crucial member of Pakistan's batting lineup for many years, scored 11739 runs in 378 matches at an average of 39.52 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
8. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
Jacques Kallis, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, was a pillar of strength for South Africa. His impeccable technique allowed him to score runs against any attack. Kallis scored 11579 runs in 328 matches at an average of 44.36 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Rohit Sharma (India)
Rohit Sharma, who is often referred to as the "Hitman", has been a vital component of India's top order for over a decade and has also captained the Indian ODI team. Rohit, who has a phenomenal One-Day International (ODI) record, has scored 11370 runs in 276 matches at an average of 49.22 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Sourav Ganguly (India)
Sourav Ganguly, who is affectionately known as "Dada", was a dynamic left-handed batsman and an influential captain for India. His batting against both pacers and spinners was a treat to watch. Ganguly, the former India captain, scored 11363 runs in 311 matches at an average of 41.02 in ODI cricket. (Pic credit: RCB)
