10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma At...

Star India batter Virat Kohli has surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODI history. Kohli achieved the milestone during his impressive knock against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. The 36-year-old Kohli is now only behind legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is sitting at the top of the table with a massive tally of runs.

Here's list of top 10 players with most runs in ODI cricket history: