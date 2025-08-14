10 Players With Most Runs In World Test Championship History: No Indian In Top 10; Joe Root Leads Chart, Steve Smith Follows, Rishabh Pant At...
Over the years, many players have shown remarkable consistency with the bat in the World Test Championship (WTC) for different teams. These star batters have dominated the leaderboard of top run-scorers and played key roles in victories of their respective teams in WTC history.
Here's list of batters with most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history:
1. Joe Root (England)
Joe Root is the leading run-scorer in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Root, who has been a cornerstone of England's batting, has scored 6,080 runs in 69 matches with the help of 21 centuries and 22 fifties so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
2. Steve Smith (Australia)
Star Australia batter Steve Smith has scored the second most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Smith, who played a key role in Australia’s 2023 WTC title win with a century in the final against India, has scored 4278 runs in 55 matches with the help of 13 centuries and 19 fifties so far. (Pic Credit: ICC)
3. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has scored the third most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Labuschagne has scored 4225 runs in 53 matches with the help of 11 centuries and 22 fifties so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
4. Ben Stokes (England)
England captain Ben Stokes has scored the fourth most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Stokes, who has played many match-winning knocks for England, has scored 3616 runs in 57 matches with the help of 8 centuries and 17 fifties so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
5. Travis Head (Australia)
Travis Head, who has been a key asset for Australia, has scored the fifth most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Head has scored 3300 runs in 52 matches with the help of 8 centuries and 15 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
6. Usman Khawaja (Australia)
Usman Khawaja, the veteran Australia opener, has scored the sixth most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. He has scored 3288 runs in 43 matches with the help of 8 centuries and 13 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
7. Zak Crawley (England)
England opener Zak Crawley has scored the seventh most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Crawley has scored 3041 runs in 52 matches with the help of 4 centuries and 18 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
8. Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has scored the eighth most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Babar has scored 2998 runs in 36 matches with the help of 8 centuries and 18 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
9. Ollie Pope (England)
Ollie Pope, who has been a key middle-order batter for England, has scored the ninth most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Pope has scored 2868 runs in 51 matches with the help of 7 centuries and 15 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
10. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has scored the tenth most runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history so far. Williamson has scored 2822 runs in 28 matches with the help of 11 centuries and 6 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
No Indian Feature In Top 10 Of WTC Run-Scorers As Present
Interestingly, no Indian batter features in the top 10 run-scorers in the World Test Championship (WTC) history at present. The highest-ranked Indian batter is Rishabh Pant, who sits at 11th spot with 2,731 runs, closely followed by Rohit Sharma at 12th with 2,716 runs. (Pic Credit: IANS)
