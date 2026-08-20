/10 players with most sixes in Test cricket history: Ben Stokes on top, Rishabh Pant at 3rd spot; Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma at...; check full list

Former England captain Ben Stokes tops the list of the players with the most sixes in men’s Test cricket after a record-breaking career. India's Rishabh Pant recently joined an exclusive club by reaching the 100-six mark at a remarkable pace.
Here's the list of top 10 players with the most sixes in men's Test cricket history:
England’s talismanic all-rounder and former Test captain finished his international career in June 2026 with a clear lead, hitting 138 sixes in 122 Test matches. Known for iconic match-winning knocks, Stokes uses sheer power and counter-attacking brilliance to shift the momentum of Test matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain and current England coach was the previous record-holder. In 101 Tests, McCullum played with an attacking intent that was ahead of its time. His 302 against India in 2014 remains one of the great modern Test innings, and his overall tally of 107 sixes reflected a philosophy that later influenced England’s transformation. (Pic credit: BlackCaps)
During the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Rishabh Pant became only the fourth player - and the first Indian - to hit 100 sixes. He reached the landmark faster than anyone else (in his 51st Test and with far fewer balls faced than his predecessors). Still active, Pant’s rate of nearly two sixes per Test highlights his unique, high-risk, high-reward style. (Pic credit: IANS)
Adam Gilchrist revolutionized the wicketkeeper-batter role, walking in at number seven to demoralize tiring attacks and finished his glorious Test career with 100 sixes in 51 Tests. He became the first cricketer in history to reach the milestone of 100 maximums in the longest format. (Pic credit: Cricket Australia)
Tim Southee's presence on this list is one of the more surprising entries for a six-hitter. Primarily a fast bowler who often batted at No. 8 or 9, the New Zealander cleared the boundary 98 times in 107 Tests through clean striking and lower-order aggression. (Pic credit: BlackCaps)
Before establishing himself as a global T20 icon, the "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle applied his effortless power to the red-ball game. Gayle combined brute strength with deep concentration, registering two triple-centuries alongside his 98 sixes in 103 matches. (Pic credit: @wcia_official/X)
Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders, Jacques Kallis was not primarily known as a six-hitter. Yet across a marathon career of 166 Tests he accumulated 97 sixes, showing he could shift gears when required while compiling over 13,000 runs and nearly 300 wickets. (Pic credit: ICC)
Virender Sehwag's fearless opening batting produced some of the most entertaining Test innings of the 2000s. In 104 Tests he smashed 91 sixes, many coming off the first few balls of an innings or against quality spin. His two triple-centuries remain landmarks of aggressive Test batting. (Pic credit: ICC)
Angelo Mathews, the reliable Sri Lankan all-rounder finished his Test career with 90 sixes in 119 matches. Mathews often provided the middle-order stability his side needed, mixing solid defence with the ability to clear the ropes when the situation demanded. (Pic credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)
Rohit Sharma transitioned his dominant white-ball hitting into the Test arena, racking up 88 maximums in just 67 matches. His effortless pull shots and high strike rate against spin have made him one of the most destructive openers of the modern era. (Pic credit: BCCI)